September is going to be a big month for fans of one of the most iconic horror franchises of all-time. Peacock has officially announced that each of the first six Saw movies will begin streaming on the platform starting September 1. The Saw franchise has seen many legendary actors come and go since the first movie premiered 20 years ago in 2004, such as Cary Elwes, Donnie Wahlberg, and Scott Patterson, but one constant has remained the same, which is Tobin Bell voicing the legendary Jigsaw. Bell has voiced the character in every entry in the franchise except the ninth, Spiral (Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson), where the character is entirely absent. Saw 7-10 will not begin streaming on Peacock at the same time as the first six films, and there is no update on if they will join their counterparts.

Unlike many franchises which experience a drop-off as they progress through multiple sequels, the most recent entry in the Saw universe, Saw X, is the highest-rated of all. The film boasts an 80% score from critics and an 89% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a hefty lead over the second place entry. Sitting in second place is the original 2004 film, which, even at the #2 spot, has a "rotten" 50% score from critics and an 84% score from audiences on the aggregate site. Saw X was written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, and directed by Kevin Greutert, who also helmed Saw 6 and Saw 7 before returning for the tenth installment in the franchise.

What Else Is Coming to Peacock Next Month?

The Saw franchise isn't the only one to have several movies arrive on Peacock at the start of next month. While both the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies are departing Netflix at the end of this month, the Garfield films will swing over to Peacock at the start of the month. One of Tom Hanks' most legendary movies ever, Forrest Gump, will also arrive on Peacock at the start of September. However, for those who don't want to wait until next month and are interested in what's hot on Peacock right now, The Bikeriders has been dominating the Peacock chart along with Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man.

The first six Saw movies will be available to stream starting on September 1.