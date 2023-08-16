The Saw series, beginning in 2004 with a single thriller created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, has become one of horror's most prolific and popular franchises. Focusing on the activities of terminally ill serial torturer and killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell), known as "the Jigsaw Killer," the series follows numerous victims, accomplices, and law enforcement agents tangled in his web of suffering.

With its complex (and charmingly convoluted) narrative, creative gore, and increasingly wild twists, the series maintains a strong fanbase. In anticipation of Saw X, many fans may be interested in rewatching the previous films to catch up on the narrative. According to IMDb ratings, this is how viewers rank the Saw series so far.

9 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

The lowest-rated Saw film on IMDb is 2021's Spiral: From the Book of Saw, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and starring Chris Rock as protagonist Detective Zeke Banks. The film exists outside the story of the main series. It delves into issues of police corruption as it follows Zeke and his rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) on their mission to identify and catch a copycat of the Jigsaw Killer.

The film is the first in the series not to feature series legend Tobin Bell, and many feel the film suffers as a result. Spiral's premise of a killer targeting corrupt law enforcement officers has strong potential, but the film does not seamlessly blend into the franchise due to the lack of Jigsaw himself, leading some viewers to argue that the film would have been better as a stand-alone project.

8 'Saw 3D' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

One of the lowest-ranking Saw films on IMDb is Saw 3D, directed by series editor Kevin Greutert who is responsible for much of Saw's distinctive aesthetic. The film follows Bobby (Sean Patrick Flanery), a con man who has fabricated a memoir about being a Jigsaw survivor, as he is placed into a real game of his own. Intended to be the final film, Saw 3D wraps up the stories of many of the series' recurring characters, including Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) from the first film in the series.

Undoubtedly one of the weakest films in the Saw franchise, Saw 3D nevertheless contains some grotesque traps and gore and uses its 3D visuals to strong effect. Bringing back Lawrence Gordon was a great choice and certainly elevates the film's impact on the series, but Saw 3D is overall considered one of the franchise's lower points.

7 'Jigsaw' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Jigsaw, directed by the Spierig Brothers, was released seven years after Saw 3D and introduced a new apprentice and a new addition to Jigsaw's origin story. Introducing a new game and a new team of law enforcement agents and pathologists, Jigsaw follows the investigation into whether Jigsaw has somehow survived or a new killer has emerged.

Although the film features one of the most memorable deaths in the whole series, its additions to the series lore are less compelling than in previous films. Additionally, the new apprentice introduced in the film lacks the raw brutality of Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) and the complex vulnerability of Amanda (Shawnee Smith), making them a fairly unremarkable addition to the franchise. Jigsaw is a fun film but one of the weaker Saw installments.

6 'Saw V' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Saw V, directed by series production designer David Hackl, focuses largely on the battle of wits between Jigsaw's apprentice Detective Hoffman and his fellow detective Peter Strahm (Scott Patterson), as the police force begins to close in on the Jigsaw case. Meanwhile, a 'game' involving a group of people responsible for a deadly building fire is taking place, culminating in one of the series' hardest-to-watch traps.

The film elaborates on Hoffman's backstory as an apprentice and fleshes out his relationship with Jigsaw. Although the film is overall less memorable than many of the other Saw films, it has a very visually interesting ending, and the trap in which two victims must slice their arms in half with saws to give five pints of blood each is one of the most gruesome and conceptually horrific in the entire series.

5 'Saw IV' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Despite being the first film in the series without direct involvement from James Wan and Leigh Whannell, Saw IV still perfectly captures the spirit of the Saw sequels. The film follows Detective Rigg (Lyriq Bent) as Jigsaw tests him in a way that implies he is being scouted as a potential apprentice.

Saw IV introduces Hoffman as one of Jigsaw's apprentices and features an excellent twist regarding the series' timeline. Although it doesn't feature any of the series' most iconic traps, Saw IV is a strong sequel that ranks at the exact midpoint in the series according to IMDb ratings.

4 'Saw VI' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Considered one of the series' better entries, Saw VI follows a 'game' run by Detective Hoffman designed to test the morals of a health insurance executive (Peter Outerbridge) who dismissed Jigsaw when he was suffering from terminal cancer. The film heavily criticizes privatized healthcare, showcasing traps in which the victim must weigh the value of different people's lives the way that insurance companies do.

With its surprisingly compelling social and economic themes, the film is one of the most thoughtful in thefranchise. The film additionally features one of the series' most popular traps, the "shotgun carousel," which only improves what was already one of the best Saw films.

3 'Saw III' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Saw III, written by Leigh Whannell and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, consists of two simultaneous "games:" Lynn (Bahar Soomekh), a surgeon, is instructed by Amanda and Jigsaw at penalty of death to perform brain surgery on Jigsaw while Jeff (Angus Macfadyen), a grieving father, is confronted with the opportunity to save or condemn the people responsible for his son's death and lack of justice.

Saw III was the highest-grossing film in the series and succeeded due to the emotional and complex dynamic between Amanda and Jigsaw. Providing conclusions to reoccurring characters' storylines such as Detective Kerry (Dina Meyer), Amanda, and Jigsaw himself, Saw III is considered the third best in the series according to IMDb ratings.

2 'Saw II' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Saw II, written by Leigh Whannell and Darren Lynn Bousman and directed by Bousman, focuses on two main storylines: Detective Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg) confronting Jigsaw, and a "game" involving eight people, including previous victim Amanda and Detective Matthews' son Daniel (Erik Knudsen), trapped in a house containing numerous painful small traps that are gradually filling with poison gas.

The film is crucial to the series, providing important backstory for Jigsaw, including the reasons behind his motive of forcing victims to cherish their lives. Featuring compelling character interactions and wince-inducing traps like the pit of used hypodermic needles and the "venus fly trap" helmet, Saw II is one of fans' favorites in the entire series.

1 'Saw' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Saw began life as a short film from creators Leigh Whannell and James Wan that featured Whannell showcasing the iconic "reverse bear trap" — a torture device designed to rip the wearer's head open if they fail to locate the key to escape which is worn by Amanda in the film. The short is expanded masterfully into the first film, which follows multiple narratives: a police procedural, a hostage situation, and, most memorably, two men (portrayed by Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell) trapped in a disused bathroom by an unseen killer.

It is unsurprising that a film as strong as Saw spawned such a popular franchise. The film has an extremely distinct visual style with music video-esque editing and harsh blue and green lighting, as well as introducing compelling characters and implying a vast well of lore about its antagonist. With its creative traps, solid thriller narrative, and shocking twist, the first Saw film is ranked as the fan favorite on IMDb by a wide margin.

