The following article contains discussions of violence and graphic imagery. Discretion is advised.

2004's Saw is a great horror movie that started as a short film that contained the horror to mostly one location and one actor. This minimal approach from James Wan and Leigh Whannell spawned a behemoth horror franchise that currently stands at nine films, with the tenth, Saw X, releasing in 2023. Each Saw movie tries to raise the stakes for the characters and audiences – sometimes emotionally, other times violently.

Hailed as one of the franchises that spawned the "torture porn" era of horror, the Saw films vary greatly in the number of on- and off-screen deaths. From small, intimate solo tests to elaborate, multi-layered and multi-player "games," the Saw franchise has something for the gore enthusiast in each of us to enjoy. With Saw X slashing its way into movie theaters this October, where do you think it will it land in the franchise in terms of death count?

9 6 Kills - 'Saw' (2004)

Image Via Lionsgate

The film that started it all, Saw is considered one of the best death game movies, started a mega film franchise, and introduced a horror legend in Tobin Bell's Jigsaw/John Kramer. However, contrary to horror film lore, Saw keeps the death count to a minimum and mostly relies on flashbacks or off-screen fatalities.

Three of the six confirmed deaths take place in iconic traps – the barbed wire maze, flammable room, and reverse bear trap (sort of) – even if the viewers don't get much insight into the deceased characters. The horror of the first Saw film is mostly emotional, with the gore left to the audience's imagination.

8 6 Kills – 'Saw V' (2008)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Saw V weaves together two plots: a cat-and-mouse chase between Detective Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) and Agent Peter Strahm (Scott Patterson), and an elaborate gore-centric game for five unlucky players. The Hoffman/Strahm storyline concludes in only one bone-shattering death, with the multi-player game claiming the most victims.

Having all contributed to a fire that killed eight people, the players of Jigsaw's game find out the hard way that they had to work together to win. Instead, they sabotage and off each other in a bid to survive; they push each other into saw blades and nail bombs and stab another player with electric cables. Is it really "survival of the fittest" if no one survives?

7 8 Kills – 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' (2021)

Image via Lionsgate

With Spiral: From the Book of Saw, one of the lowest Saw movies ranked by IMDb, Chris Rock tried to reinvigorate the franchise and bring back the smaller, more personal solo games. Taking revenge on a crooked police system, Spiral's version of Jigsaw attempts to clean up the department through murder.

The characters in Spiral aren't exactly likable – several dirty cops and a meth head – but viewers will wince as they get electrocuted, hit by a train, waterboarded with hot wax, and skinned alive. Score: three, cops; five, Jigsaw.

6 9 Kills – 'Saw II' (2005)

Image via Lionsgate.

Saw II uses Saw's earlier success to its advantage, expanding upon the "escape room" feel of Saw with a larger location and more characters. For the main game of Saw II, Jigsaw traps seven criminals in a house that is filling with poisoned gas. One by one, characters succumb to a furnace, razors, the gas itself, and each other's violence. The cringe-inducing needle pit, however, fails to claim any victims.

In Saw II, viewers start to see Jigsaw's backstory with his first creation, as well as the reveal of an apprentice in Amanda (Shawnee Smith), who would be the first of many Jigsaw disciples. The body count is padded with a few faceless and nameless cops when they are electrocuted breaching Jigsaw's booby-trapped lair, but Detective Matthews' (Donnie Whalberg) fate is left unknown until Saw III.

5 10 Kills – 'Saw III' (2006)

Image via Lionsgate.

Amanda's iconic and unwinnable angel trap notwithstanding, the majority of deaths in Saw III come as a result of the insufferable Jeff (Angus Macfaydan), who either takes way too long to save anyone or commits murder himself. Grieving the death of his son from a drunk driving hit-and-run, Jeff must decide whether to save those responsible: the witness from freezing to death; the judge from drowning in pig guts; and the driver from suffering a violently twisted fate in one of the Saw series' best traps, the rack.

Viewers might not emotionally connect with the deaths in Jeff's subplot, but he does cause some of the most important kills in the franchise: Amanda by gunshot and Jigsaw himself with a bone saw to the throat. Sadly for Jeff, though, his violence costs his wife her life via shotgun collar. Just add another body to Jeff's tally.

4 10 Kills – 'Saw IV' (2007)

Image via Lionsgate.

Saw IV stands out from the other films in the franchise because it acts as a companion film to Saw III: It takes place during the same timeframe and culminates with the aftermath of Saw III's climax. Saw IV also marks a shift from the meticulous and slightly simpler traps of Kramer into the messier and grander-scale designs of Hoffman. Additionally, viewers are given conclusive fates to Jeff and Matthews, whose head gets crushed between two giant blocks of ice.

The games that fans come to expect from a Saw film aren't as strong in Saw IV, which places Detective Rigg (Lyriq Bent) on a journey to NOT save people. The victims he encounters are despicable in Jigsaw's eyes – a pimp, a domestic abuser, and a serial rapist – and it's difficult for viewers to care about them. Jigsaw wants Rigg to watch as these players must pass their own tests, which mirrors viewers as they watch these horrific characters get scalped, impaled, and drawn and quartered.

3 13 Kills – 'Saw VI' (2009)

Image via Lionsgate.

Saw VI heavily addresses the health insurance industry, opening with two employees in a game in which they must cut off more flesh than the other or risk drills popping their heads like a pimple. The main game of the film centers around William (Peter Outerbridge), who must choose who dies among a crop of strangers and employees – much like he does as the VP of claims and investigations. During William's game, people fall victim to a ribcage vice, a barbed wire noose, and a steam-filled maze. The shotgun carousel claims the most lives with four; the pièce de résistance, however, has to be the hydrofluoric acid wall of needles.

Meanwhile, Hoffman has taken care of Strahm and needs to tie up loose ends. He promptly and viciously kills the last few detectives that figured out his secret identity via multiple stabs and throat-slitting. The once-meticulous planning typically seen in Jigsaw is completely gone; this game is now personal between Hoffman and Jill Tuck (Betsy Russell).

2 16 Kills – 'Jigsaw' (2017)

Image via Lionsgate.

2017's Jigsaw relies heavily on flashbacks and uses its dual-timeline twist to double the body count; there are actually two games of five people each, played ten years apart. Both groups of players must face traps like the wall of saws, acid-filled needles, a grain silo with falling weapons, and a spinning death funnel. To add even more names to the RIP list, each player in Jigsaw's original game had caused a death (or several) of their own through theft, a drunk driving accident, negligence, and infanticide.

Since Jigsaw takes place ten years after John Kramer's death, a new apprentice is on the loose, and another detective, Halloran (Callum Keith Rennie), is on the case. This narrative thread only provides two deaths, but the iconic laser box trap makes a lasting impression on viewers by dicing the victim's head into eight small, cubed pieces of flesh and bone.

1 27 Kills – 'Saw 3D' (2010)

Image via Lionsgate

Saw 3D follows the typical Saw format: a killer opening leads into a multi-layered Jigsaw game, this time involving Bobby Degen (Sean Patrick Flanery), who lied about being a survivor for a book deal. Bobby's real game, however, sees his entourage and his wife falling victim to such memorable traps as the silence circle and the brazen bull.

As the last Saw film featuring Hoffman (so far), a lot of the carnage comes from his hands. He creates a car chain reaction for four racists (one played by Chester Bennington) and sets a machine-gun trap for innocent cops. Viewers can relish in finally getting to see the reverse bear trap in full action, and the return of Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes) marks "game over" for Hoffman.

