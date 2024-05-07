The Big Picture Saw X was a standout in the franchise, bringing back Jigsaw as the main character and focusing on core themes.

The new 4K steelbook release features gruesome artwork inspired by the film's iconic imagery and traps.

Fans can look forward to Saw XI's release in 2025, with the director of X returning for the sequel.

One of the best franchise revivals in the horror genre in recent years was Saw X. The tenth installment of the popular Saw series was a smash hit at the box office and received the best reviews in its 20-year reign of terror when it debuted last fall. Now, Saw X is getting a new 4K steelbook while fans wait for Saw XI’s release next year.

The 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook from Lionsgate comes in a slipcover design of one of Saw X’s many creative posters. This release takes inspiration from the promo that saw an endless sea of severed arms and legs making up Billy the Puppet’s haunting clown face. The inside artwork is just as gruesome, featuring two sucked out eyeballs, which is in reference to one of the traps in the sequel. The same trap that was the center of Saw X’s main poster artwork. This isn’t the first physical media release for the film, as it got a regular Blu-ray and 4K release late last year. However, this is the first time X is getting a premium steelbook release. This 4K will be a Walmart exclusive.

What’s ‘Saw X’ About?

Close

Taking place between the first two Saw films, X sees the return of John Kramer aka Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) as he travels to Mexico in a one-last ditch effort to save him from his brain cancer. However, when the “miracle cure” he was promised turns out to be a scam, John takes matters into his own hands with his most personal traps to date. What made X a step above the rest of the franchise was that it took the story back to its core themes. For the first time ever, Jigsaw was the main character. Although his ethics remain as flawed as ever, the film did a great job emotionally attaching you to his tragedy while still having the horrific traps and games you come to see a Saw film for. Audiences responded to that shift in direction with X making over $111 million worldwide. Because of that, Saw XI was quickly greenlit with X’s director Kevin Greutert returning for the upcoming sequel.

When Does ‘Saw XI’ Release?

While Saw XI was initially set to release this fall, it was announced last month that the sequel will now be released on September 26, 2025. While Saw fans anxiously wait for the next film, you can order Saw X’s new 4K steelbook on Walmart’s website for $29.96 USD. Lionsgate also previously released a 10-film Blu-ray collection to honor Saw's 20th anniversary.