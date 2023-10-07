Editor's Note: The following contains Saw X spoilers.

After many years of underwhelming sequels and disappointing follow-ups, the Saw franchise is finally back on the up and up with the riveting Saw X, which almost feels like an apology for the abysmal Spiral. A film that is trying to be a ninth installment, a franchise reboot, and a legacy sequel all in one, Spiral is a bizarre collection of ideas that forgets to do one crucial thing - have anything to do with the Saw franchise. While the attempt to tell a self-contained story is admirable, Spiral sets itself apart from its core storyline so much to the point that it's unrecognizable, making its audience question why it even takes place in the Saw universe to begin with.

While hardcore fans of the Saw series love the crazy and convoluted timeline of the Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell), the idea to tell a simpler and more singular story that exists outside the core seven films is not a bad one. Thankfully, we finally see this concept done some justice in the recently released Saw X. Despite featuring the key characters that fans know and love, the tenth Saw film features no time-jumping and no constant new additions to the story that concluded in Saw: The Final Chapter. Saw X is an excellent example of how to revive a franchise with a simple and self-contained story while Spiral is prime evidence of how to do it poorly.

What Is 'Spiral' About?

Spiral, also known as Spiral: From the Book of Saw, is the only film in the entire Saw series to star characters who have zero direct connection to John Kramer, or any other character from Jigsaw's story for that matter. In fact, you can probably count the number of times Spiral mentions the prior events of the series on a single hand. That is how disconnected the movie is from the rest of the series.

At its core, Spiral is a crime murder mystery following Detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) - a dedicated and charismatic police officer who isn't popular with the other members of his department. This is due to Zeke's straight and narrow reputation in a police force that is infamously corrupt, with Zeke having no qualms with exposing crooked cops, even his own father and former police chief Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson). This does little to sway Zeke, and his new rookie partner, Detective Wiliam Schenk (Max Minghella), from doing their job when a new Jigsaw copycat killer starts making themselves known by slaying dirty cops.

It doesn't take long for Zeke's shady peers to surmise that he is the new torture killer, given his reputation for hating corrupt officers. However, the true culprit ends up being his new partner, Detective Schenk, who has been plotting his revenge on the police force ever since his own father was killed by a crooked cop when he was a child. The film ends with Schenk getting revenge by killing Marcus, leaving Zeke to scream bloody murder while the copycat killer escapes in an elevator.

What Is 'Saw X' About?

Saw X, despite being the tenth installment in the franchise, takes place prior to the events in the first Saw when Lawrence (Cary Elwes) and Adam (Leigh Whannell) performed their test. In a first for the series, we get to see a story told entirely from John Kramer's, AKA the Jigsaw killer, perspective for a more grounded and personal story. The Kramer we follow has been performing his various crimes for quite some time in Saw X, even already recruiting two apprentices in Amanda (Shawnee Smith) and Hoffman (Costas Mandylor), but that doesn't really come into play until the second half of the film.

Here, Kramer's brain cancer diagnosis has become progressively worse, with doctors telling him he only has months to live. Desperate for a miracle, Kramer learns of an experimental treatment program from a Dr. Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund). What looks like something that is truly good to be true ends up being just that, as Cecilia Pederson ends up being a reprehensible con artist who has scammed thousands upon thousands of dollars from desperate cancer patients.

Pederson and her conspirators learn quickly that they scammed the wrong person when Kramer and Amanda make them play some of Jigsaw's infamous games. One by one they suffer horrific deaths, until Cecilia turns the tables when her partner Parker (Steven Brand) rescues her. This ends up being another ruse in Jigsaw's game, as the two end up in a gas chamber for one last test. Cecilia survives but is left to watch as Jigsaw walks away to continue his work.

Why Does 'Saw X's Simple Story Work While 'Spiral's Doesn't?

In comparison to the rest of the franchise films, which repeatedly jump back and forth between various points in time, both Spiral and Saw X are incredibly simple and self-contained. So why does the tenth film work while the ninth film doesn't? Well, for one, Saw X feels like an actual Saw film while Spiral (ironically) feels like a cheap copy. Frankly, there is no reason why Spiral should even exist in the Saw universe, as it's 99% disconnected from the series, only mentioning Jigsaw a handful of times in ways that feel entirely superfluous.

Saw X feels much more like a legitimate entry in the series, and it's not just because we see the return of some fan-favorite characters. The film doesn't really add new information to the larger story of Jigsaw, but it does add some context that was sorely missing from the series. We get to see the character of John Kramer in a light like never before, showing a figure that is so much more vulnerable, relatable, and sometimes even likable. While we can't justify Jigsaw's inhumane games, we can at the very least understand why he does them when people like Cecilia exist in the world.

It's honestly a shame that Spiral just doesn't work as it does have some good things going for it, mainly the theme of police corruption being front and center. Had the film just avoided the explicit connections to the Saw films and just been its own thing, it could have had room to flourish. Spiral's mistakes aside, at least the franchise is back on track again with the massively engaging Saw X.

