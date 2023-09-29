Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Saw X.

The Big Picture Saw X is the best entry in the franchise in the last decade and brings back Tobin Bell as Jigsaw, who is struggling with brain cancer.

Jigsaw falls for a scam where he believes he can get an experimental treatment for his cancer, but it's all a con.

The end-credits scene reveals the return of a familiar face, showing that he and Jigsaw worked together on a new torture device for a scammer

The latest installment in the Saw franchise, Saw X, has now been unleashed upon the world and it is the best entry in at least the last decade. Bringing back a terrific Tobin Bell as the infamous John Kramer AKA Jigsaw, it sees the killer struggling with terminal brain cancer and living out what he believes will be his last days. That is, until he gets what may be a lifeline. He is told that there is an experimental treatment that will save him, but he’ll have to come to a remote facility outside of Mexico City because big pharma is coming after this group. Ignoring about a million different signs he is being scammed, Kramer gives them hundreds of thousands of dollars and undergoes what he believes is the treatment though is actually all a con. When he eventually discovers the truth, he decides to go after all of the people that tricked him. All of this is in the trailer, but there is one detail that comes at the very end of the film. That’s right, there is indeed an end-credits scene that brings back a familiar face. If you haven’t yet seen the film, best bookmark this page and come back after as this piece is going to spoil all of the film’s final moments. With that out of the way, let’s dig in.

Jigsaw Has One Final Score to Settle in 'Saw X'

First, some context. The scam being pulled on Jigsaw actually went back to a support group that he was in for people with cancer. In an early scene, we hear from the seemingly ill Henry (Michael Beach) who is telling all gathered about how he is about to die. When Kramer gets a similar diagnosis, he begins putting his affairs in order and writing a will. But then wouldn’t you know it, he randomly runs into Henry. What a coincidence! Sizing him up, Kramer remarks on how he seems to be doing much better. Henry then shares how he went through the aforementioned experimental treatment and is now completely cured. He even holds up his shirt to show a massive scar as proof. Kramer, despite being more than a bit familiar with how the body looks when it is cut apart, doesn’t seem to recognize that this scar is fake. He begins asking more questions about how he got in contact with the group and got treatment.

Beach, giving a stellar performance that is far more measured than is common for the supporting characters of Saw, seems hesitant to tell him too much though eventually is talked into it. Even as it is a scam, he can’t come across as too eager so as not to spook Jigsaw. Instead, he just casually writes down the address of a website he has memorized for Kramer to go to. Isn't it fantastic that he just had this ready to go without even needing a second to remember it? Anyways, Kramer takes the bait and goes to the website then is successfully scammed. The rest of the movie plays out about as expected, he puts those who tricked him through torture but he is subsequently reborn in the ending. It is only then he can pay a visit to Beach as he needs help from a former coworker.

Mark Hoffman Returns After the Credits in 'Saw X'

That’s right, Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) is back! Okay, technically he never left as this movie takes place between the first and second one in the series though such is the madness that is Saw. We had heard Kramer talking with him on the phone now and again over the course of the film to the point that it started to feel silly that we weren’t seeing his side of the call. Those who have seen the past films would have likely recognized Hoffman’s voice or been able to deduce it was him based on the fact that Kramer doesn’t exactly have many friends in the world to just chat with. Still, this final post-credits scene officially confirms it and shows that the two had worked together on a bit of torture that we had never seen before. Specifically, the two of them go after Henry who awakens to find that he is restrained with some sort of device on his chest. We then see that the fake scar he used to scam Kramer is gone, but that just won’t do now will it? Jigsaw being Jigsaw had put a device of some kind on Henry that will now give him the wound that he had lied about prior. He’s always about creating the most messed up jokes possible that play on the past acts of his victims and this situation is no different.

We don’t definitively see if this kills Henry, leaving open the door for him to make a future appearance in what could be yet more entries, but he is certain to be forever impacted by having crossed paths with Kramer. It truly was just bad luck as he couldn’t have known that this was the worst person in the world to target for a scam. As Hoffman says “Of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer?” This line was used in the trailer though in a way that sounded slightly distorted, but it is much funnier now that we know who said it. What better way to reunite some old coworkers than to have them back on the job where they’re cracking jokes together? Sure, most post-credit scenes are all about setting up for more, but this one is just about being silly. Does this actually still have the potential to set up for them to do more movies? Possibly, who knows? For now, the only significance behind this ending is two buddies just getting a chance to kick back together in the only way either of them really knows how.

Saw X is in theaters now.