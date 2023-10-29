The Big Picture Saw X continues to impress at the box office, earning an estimated $1.685 million this weekend, bringing its total to $50.296 million domestically and $92 million worldwide.

The film is receiving the best reviews in the franchise's history, with a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% Audience Score, as fans are loving the return of horror legend John Kramer (Tobin Bell) and the inventive traps and scares.

The Saw franchise has been a fan-favorite since the early 2000s and has grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. Saw X adds to the legacy with its talented cast and the return of iconic characters like Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith).

Horror legend John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back, and fans have headed to the theaters in droves to see his gory return. Saw X is sitll going strong at the box office; as Halloween approaches, the movie garnered an estimated $1.685 million this weekend. The estimate bring the film’s cume through Sunday to approximately $50.296 million domestically and an estimated total of $92 million worldwide to date. The feature is set between the first two movies and serves as both a direct sequel to the original Saw (2004) and a prequel to Saw II (2005), and fans are all here for it.

Saw X has the best reviews in the history of the franchise, with a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% Audience Score. Directed and edited by Kevin Greutert and written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, the movie brings back Karmer for another series of gruesome murders but not without a cause. The movie sees John Karmer traveling to Mexico, in hopes for a cure for his cancer, to be a part of a risky and experimental medical procedure.

Things take a murderous turn when he discovers that the entire operation is a scam which defrauds the most vulnerable. So armed with a newfound purpose, the serial killer uses ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

The Legacy of ‘Saw’ Franchise

Image via Lionsgate

The franchise has been entertaining fans since the early 2000s and has been a spooky season favorite. Though Saw X is being dubbed the best in the franchise, the preceding movies each present a bloodier slasher story than the previous installment. Fans are highly appreciative of Bell’s return as the psychotic killer with a cause along with new inventive traps and jump scares. The Saw franchise is one of the longest-running horror franchises and has a generation of fans behind it. The franchise has racked up over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office and Saw X is generously adding to it. The movie has amazing talents behind and in front of the camera.

Along with Bell returning as John Kramer, Shawnee Smith also returns as Amanda Young, they are further supported in the ensemble by Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, Renata Vaca as Gabriela and Joshua Okamoto as Diego. Further rounding off the cast are Octavio Hinojosa as Mateo, Paulette Hernández as Valentina, Jorge Briseño as Carlos, Costas Mandylor as Mark Hoffman, Michael Beach as Henry Kessler, and many more.

Saw X is in theaters now. No streaming date has been announced yet, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.