The Big Picture Shawnee Smith reprises her role as Amanda Young in Saw X, and a new photo shows her wearing the iconic pig mask and robe.

Saw X delves into John Kramer's earlier years and focuses on his battle with terminal cancer, as well as his quest for vengeance.

The upcoming film leans into the gore and intense traps that the Saw franchise is known for and premieres in theaters on September 29.

Over the weekend, Lionsgate finally unveiled the official trailer for Saw X, the 10th installment of its Saw franchise. The trailer offered an exciting look at Tobin Bell back in the titular role of John Kramer (aka Jigsaw). However, it also confirmed that another former cast member is back in the saddle: Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young. Now that the cat's out of the bag, Lionsgate shared a new photo of Smith as Amanda, unmasked this time.

The latest photo of Amanda features her as she dons the familiar pig mask and robe combo present throughout the series — the perfect outfit for abducting Jigsaw victims. She stands in some sort of large warehouse, likely the same one where Kramer will run his latest games. As Saw X is set between the first two Saw movies, Amanda's turn as Kramer's apprentice will be in the earlier stages this time around, following when she managed to survive being a victim herself.

Saw X unravels another chapter of John Kramer's life, who has long been battling terminal cancer. Not one to easily give up, Kramer decides to head to Mexico, where he intends to undergo a risky and experimental procedure that may yet be the miracle cure he needs. However, he realizes that the whole affair didn't actually do anything — except scam him and other people at their most vulnerable. So, Kramer turns the tables on those responsible, exacting vengeance for their crimes in his infamous fashion.

Image via Lionsgate

What Else to Expect From Saw X

Along with Bell and Smith's returns, Saw X will dig into its earlier roots, leaning much more into the gore of it all. During Midsummer Scream, producer Oren Koules said, "It’s the first time we’ve ever said where we are in a [Saw] movie. We really leaned into that." He also noted that Kramer fully takes center stage, sharing that Saw X is "John Kramer's story as a human." Moreover, a previously released poster and the trailer offered glimpses at two new pitfalls, diving head-first back into the franchise's signature intense traps.

Saw X premieres September 29 in theaters. Watch the trailer below: