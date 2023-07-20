Hello, would you like to play a game? Lionsgate has just released a new image from the highly anticipated upcoming Saw film, Saw X. And along with the new image, a new September release date was also released exclusively to Deadline. The film will now be released on September 29, having previously been dated for October 27.

There was some concern that the film's release would have to be pushed to 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, it looks like that won't be a problem for the production. The new film will show an untold chapter of the life of John Kramer, played by Tobin Bell, the philosophic murderer known as Jigsaw who engineers unique torture devices and painful puzzles for his victims to solve in order to survive. These puzzles often play at certain ongoing issues occurring within the victim's personal life. The upcoming film will tell the story of Jigsaw's final 'game'.

Jigsaw's Final Game

The first Saw film was released 19 years ago, in 2004. The film, which was made on a shoestring $1.2 million budget, was almost solely responsible for the thrust of 2000s torture horror films that dominated the decade. The original film has spawned a long line of sequels, all of which add to Jigsaw's lore. The film was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, both of whom have carved out a niche for themselves in the realm of horror films.

Image via Lionsgate

The new image shows Bell back in his role as Jigsaw. The image is a close-up of Jigsaw, bathed in deep blue light, he looks up and out, past the viewers. His face is worn and hollow, with an eerie stillness of expression set on his face. The new image promises a further exploration of the mysterious and profound serial killer. One can't help but wonder what dark secrets Jigsaw holds, and what might be revealed in the new film. Saw X will certainly add to the already pretty complex mythology of the cancer patient turned self-help guru that we now know and love.

Saw X was directed by Kevin Greutert. The film is based on a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. The film is produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Saw X is the latest installment in the billion-dollar horror film franchise. News of the film's new September release date is certainly good news. After all, it isn't Halloween without Saw.