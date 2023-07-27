The Big Picture Saw X, the 10th installment in the horror franchise, features a painful looking contraption covering a person's eyes, possibly signifying a trap.

The poster suggests that the upcoming movie may showcase Jigsaw's convoluted metaphors and literal correlation with eyes in his traps.

Saw X unravels an untold chapter of John Kramer's life as he battles terminal cancer and jumps back into action as the infamous Jigsaw.

Jigsaw is back and as ready as ever to bestow gruesome justice. This September, Saw X, the 10th installment in the long-running horror franchise, heads to theaters, and with it, the return of Tobin Bell to his iconic role as John Kramer. During San Diego Comic-Con, Lionsgate released the first image of Bell back in action. Now, viewers have another glimpse at the upcoming movie, as the studio release a new poster — and it might hurt your eyes.

The new poster teases what may potentially be a trap in Saw X. It features a person with a very painful looking contraption covering their eyes, with two long tubes coming out of each one. In keeping with the movie's logo, the tubes are crossed to form an "X." Should it end up being one of Jigsaw's traps, whoever finds themselves on the receiving end is certainly in for a world of hurt. Moreover, it teases that whatever crime said person committed will possibly be literally correlated with eyes or be one of Jigsaw's convoluted metaphors — or both. The poster also includes a tagline that reads, "Witness the return of Jigsaw."

Set between the first two Saw movies, Saw X unravels an untold chapter of John Kramer's life. As previously established in the franchise, Kramer has been battling terminal cancer for some time, with little to no hope of surviving. He doesn't give up so easily, though. So, Kramer heads to Mexico to undergo a risky experimental procedure in a last ditch effort to find a miracle cure. While there, he instead discovers that the operation is a complete sham only meant to take advantage of those who are most vulnerable. Fueled by his strong sense of justice (if not a rather disturbing one), Kramer jumps back into action as the infamous Jigsaw.

Who Worked on Saw X?

Saw X features a handful of familiar faces returning to the franchise. The screenplay was penned by Jigsaw and Spiral scribes Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, with Kevin Greutert — an editor and director throughout the franchise — as director. Franchise alums Oren Koules and Mark Burg return as producers. Alongside Bell, Shawnee Smith is expected to reprise her role as Kramer's victim-turned-apprentice Amanda Young. Saw X also stars Michael Beach, Octavio Hinojosa, Paulette Hernandez, Renata Vaca, Joshua Okamoto, and Synnøve Macody Lund.

Saw X premieres September 29 in theaters. Check out the new poster below: