The Big Picture Saw X, the 10th installment in the popular trap-happy series, releases soon, and in its latest promotional parody, Jigsaw and Billy target Nicole Kidman in a hilarious AMC ad spoof.

The parody ad showcases Billy riding his iconic tricycle to Lionsgate, while highlighting the best parts of the franchise, including screams, begging, and self-amputation. It appeals not only to die-hard Saw fans but also to newcomers with its humor and references.

Saw X returns the franchise to its killer roots, with Tobin Bell reprising his role as Jigsaw. The film takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II, bringing a darker context to Jigsaw's demise.

The amazing year for horror marketing continues with Saw X. The 10th installment in the popular trap-happy series releases in just a couple of weeks. Lionsgate and Jigsaw are pulling out all their blood-soaked tricks because of it. Now, in Saw X’s latest promo, Jigsaw and Billy have their eyes set on Nicole Kidman in a hilarious AMC parody.

Like everyone’s “favorite” AMC ad that plays before every movie at the popular chain, Billy the puppet is seen riding their iconic tricycle to Lionsgate. As they’re making their way to the theater Billy runs down all the best parts of the franchise. The screaming, begging, unanswered calls for mercy, and the self-amputation just to name a few. For Saw die-hard fans there are a handful of Easter eggs throughout like Billy riding down a hallway full of the franchise’s most iconic traps. The reverse bear trap from the very first film is of course included. However, even if you're new to the series or only seen a few Saw films, this is an endlessly humorous spot on parody of Kidman’s AMC ad. Details like Billy showing up to Lionsgate with a red hood on or a simple moment of the puppet’s tricycle bumping into one of the seats halting their progress will have you on the floor gutted with laughter. Horror is one of the most euphoric feeling genres around, and it’s just nice knowing that Billy has fans' best interest at heart reminding them of the gory magic of the movies.

What’s ‘Saw X’ About?

While 2021’s Spiral was better than it had any right of being, Saw X is returning the James Wan created franchise to its killer roots. That’s quite literal as Tobin Bell is returning to Saw as John Kramer aka Jigsaw for the first time since 2017’s Jigsaw. Even though Jigsaw has been dead for years in continuity, this sequel takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II. Jigsaw will even be the main character for the first time in the series’ horrific history. After discovering an experimental medical procedure that he took part in for his worsening cancer was a scam, Jigsaw is up to old games and sets out for some trap-filled revenge in Mexico. Given the character’s deceased state in the present day timeline, this film looks to give even darker context to Jigsaw’s eventual demise. Saw X will also see the return of Shawnee Smith’s Amanda Young for the first time since Saw: The Final Chapter.

Image via Lionsgate

When Does ‘Saw X’ Release?

Saw X is bringing Jigsaw back to theaters on September 29, 2023. Until then, you can view Billy’s new AMC parody ad down below. Saw and Saw II are also returning to theaters ahead of Saw X’s debut.