Is there anything more terrifying than a psycho with a cause? Jigsaw, the sadistic serial killer, self-appointed keeper of moral standards, and inventor of the most diabolical escape rooms known to man is back in Saw X (2023), the next installment in the hugely successful Saw franchise. God knows what specific type of hell will be inflicted on Jigsaw’s new victims, whose punishments are designed to fit their moral crimes.

The Saw franchise has established a history of escalating violence, devising clever torture traps more gruesome than the last, earning a top spot in the canon of torture movies. Directed by horror legend James Wan, the original 2004 Saw introduced the world to the Reverse Bear Trap, a clamp welded inside the victim’s mouth, clamping her jaws shut. If she fails to retrieve the key to the device (hidden inside the stomach of her still-alive cellmate), the clamp is designed to spring open, splitting her jaws apart. In the same movie, oncologist and adulterer Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) escapes from his shackles by sawing off his own foot in what's arguably one of the most iconically gruesome scenes in the franchise. Let's not get into the rest of the stomach-churning horrors that Jigsaw has designed over the years. Suffice it to say, each movie in the series has been an escalation in terror and grossness that's still proven captivating enough to draw in an audience.

We'll finally find out whether audiences have had enough or can’t get enough once Saw X comes out this Halloween. While Saw movies are known for overlapping timelines, Saw X’s timeline appears to be set between the original Saw and Saw II, with the exciting return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer/Jigsaw and possibly also a return to the more plausible, character-driven, grounded-but-clever storytelling that defined the first Saw movies. Read on for everything we know so far about the film.

When and Where Is Saw X Releasing?

Saw X will be out in theaters on October 27, 2023, in keeping with the franchise’s tradition of releasing new films around Halloween.

Is There a Trailer for Saw X?

There is no trailer for Saw X yet, but our very own Collider Steve Weintraub scored an exclusive when he snapped a photo of the Saw X official logo during CinemaCon 2023. The logo shows the Saw X title scrawled in bloody text against a grimy white background, consistent with the logo design of past Saw films. Here's the image:

Image via Steve Weintraub

What Do We Know About the Saw X Plot?

Honestly? Not a lot. While we can speculate that the movie may be a prequel of sorts, the actual details of the story are still tightly under wraps. Here's what Lionsgate has teased so far with the official logline:

“The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

Who's In the Cast of Saw X?

Image via Lionsgate

The biggest clue to the puzzle of what Saw X will be about is Tobin Bell's return as John Kramer aka Jigsaw. The serial killer himself died in Saw III, appearing only in flashbacks in the succeeding films, sparking speculation that Saw X might be a prequel. A psycho who communicates with his victims via Billy the Puppet, a nightmarish ventriloquist’s dummy with hollow, beady eyes and red swirls on his cheeks, Kramer/Jigsaw wasn’t always a monster. He was once a respected civil engineer, property developer, husband, and future father. That is, until his wife miscarried, they get divorced, and he found out he is dying of cancer. A failed attempt at suicide makes him realize that he is lucky to be alive, a positive attitude he then imposes on other people by maniacally torturing them into appreciating life more. That's one hell of a life coach!

Shawnee Smith also reprises her role as Jigsaw’s victim-turned-protégé Amanda Young. A spiraling drug addict who first appears in the first Saw, she survives Jigsaw’s infamous Reverse Bear Trap, only to become Jigsaw’s apprentice in Saw II. In a sick twist, Amanda says that getting tortured helped her value her life, a realization that leads her back to her mentor/tormentor Jigsaw, whom she helps with making future traps. By Saw III, Amanda becomes so deranged that she makes her traps inescapable — a violation of Jigsaw’s rule, for which she finally pays with her own life. Unfortunately for fans wishing for the return of the original cast, Cary Elwes, who is unforgettable as Dr. Lawrence Gordon in Saw, will not appear in Saw X. However, Saw X is adding fresh faces (or fresh blood, depending on their roles) to the franchise. The almost all-new cast includes Renata Vaca (Midnight Family), Paulette Hernandez (Crown of Tears), Joshua Okamoto (Control-Z), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman), and Michael Beach (Dahmer).

Who's Making Saw X?

Saw franchise veteran Kevin Greutert returns to direct Saw X, after directing fan-favorite Saw VI in 2009 and Saw: The Final Chapter (also known as Saw 3D) in 2010. He also edited the first five Saw installments and Jigsaw (2017), which he is also doing for the new movie. Greutert confirmed the end of filming in February 2023 with the following message, released via Twitter:

He also tweeted his thanks to Lionsgate for “trusting me with this blood-spitting beast of a story.” Josh Stolberg (Jigsaw) and Peter Goldfinger (Spiral) are penning the script. Mark Burg and Oren Koules serve as producers. Horror master and Saw creator James Wan remains attached as an executive producer, along with Ketura Kestin and Daniel J. Heffner. The cinematography for the film is by Nick Matthews. Saw X comes from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, with Lionsgate also handling distribution duties in the US.