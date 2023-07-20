The games are beginning again. This September, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures will release the newest installment in the long-running Saw franchise, entitled Saw X. The feature is the 10th in the series, and it's going back to the earlier days of the timeline. While we knew that Saw X would fit within the earlier portions of the franchise, thanks to Tobin Bell's return, the newly released synopsis finally reveals exactly when the movie is set.

Per Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, Saw X unravels a previously untold chapter of John Kramer's (Bell) life. Battling terminal cancer, Kramer's days of orchestrating twisted games are numbered. When he heads to Mexico in a last ditch effort to cure his cancer, he instead dons the Jigsaw hat once more. The full synopsis reads:

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back, and it’s the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

The Saw franchise kicked off in 2004 with the Cary Elwes and Leigh Whannell led feature that would eventually become a horror staple. Subsequent installments continued to showcase Jigsaw's bloody and convoluted sense of justice, with each movie focusing on his victims "atoning" for some sort of moral crime. As the franchise went on, it became known for its intense gore and disturbing traps. Following Saw: The Final Chapter (also known by Saw 3D), Jigsaw came along in 2017 and was set a decade following Kramer's death. The 2021 installment, Spiral: From the Book of Saw took a slightly different approach, instead focusing on a killer who idolized and emulated Kramer.

Tobin Bell Isn't the Only Saw Alum Returning for Saw X

Alongside Bell's return as the titular killer, Shawnee Smith is also set to return to the franchise as Amanda Young. She was a victim of Jigsaw who managed to escape the infamous reverse bear trap before eventually becoming something of an apprentice to Kramer. On the creative side of things, Kevin Greutert directed Saw X and previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and edited the first five movies and Jigsaw. The screenplay was written by Spiral and Jigsaw scribes Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Additional cast includes Renata Vaca, Michael Beach, Synnøve Macody Lund, Octavio Hinojosa, Paulette Hernandez, and Joshua Okamoto.

Saw X premieres September 29 exclusively in theaters. In the meantime, revisit Bell's first run as Jigsaw in the Saw trailer below: