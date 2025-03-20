Only a few days ago, there was chatter about Saw XI being totally scrapped after an anonymous source confirmed this. Not long after, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, the scribes attached to the next installment in the highly successful Saw franchise, reacted to the disappointing news via The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently, no progress has been made on the film since the writing partners turned in a draft back in the spring of 2024.

According to Melton, who has been involved with the franchise since 2007’s Saw IV:

“We haven’t heard anything since May. It’s stalled at a managerial level. It has nothing to do with the creative or anything else. There’s higher-level things at play.”

Speaking of the higher levels, Melton added that there’s “inter-squabbling between producers and Lionsgate” as “they just can’t quite get on the same page,” hence the setback in Saw XI’s development.

Despite the not-so-promising update, the screenwriter expressed hopes for the pic to move forward, especially because “we have a very timely story in it.” Teasing what the film would've explored, which relates to the sixth chapter in the franchise, Melton said:

“It taps into the same themes of Saw VI, where you’re a citizen, you feel angry and frustrated with something, you feel like you can’t do anything, and John Kramer’s going to do it.”

'Saw XI' Has Been Delayed Before