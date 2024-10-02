The Jigsaw killer's story isn't over. Tobin Bell has confirmed that he will make his return in Saw XI as the franchise's memorable villain. After making his debut in 2004's Saw, Jigsaw (Bell) has been around throughout the horror film franchise as the main antagonist, and it seems he isn't done yet. Joining him on his return is Saw X's director Kevin Greutert, as they work together on this upcoming horror sequel.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Bell says Kramer has more to learn, and he's keen to develop his story even further. In addition, he says he doesn't mind being pigeonholed in a film as it allows him to create a "rich acting experience." He believes that his job as an actor is to "change your perception of him," and that it's normal for any other actor in the industry to fall under this situation.

Bell's last appearance in the franchise was in 2023's Saw X, where his character took revenge against doctors who scammed him. The film took place between the events of Saw and Saw II, and it was a massive success. Not only did it generate over $111 million at the global box office, but it also received a high Certified Fresh score of 80% and an average audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. While not much has been revealed about the film's plot, it was teased that it's going to be "angrier" compared to the previous installments. At the moment, no other names are attached to the project.

What Else Has Tobin Bell Been In?

Image via The CW

While most people know Bell for his role in the Saw franchise, the actor has an extensive acting career that stems from the 1970s. He first started his career in an uncredited role in the 1979 film, Manhattan, and has since appeared in other projects. They include The CW's The Flash, 24, MacGyver, The Equalizer, and most recently, The Bunker.

Throughout his career, he has received a handful of nominations for major awards. Some of them include a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series" during his time in Days of Our Lives and MTV's Movie & TV Awards for "Best Villain" in Saw II and Saw III.

Saw XI is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2025. In the meantime, you can rewatch Bell in Saw, now streaming on Max and Apple TV+. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Saw Two strangers awaken in a room with no recollection of how they got there, and soon discover they're pawns in a deadly game perpetrated by a notorious serial killer. Release Date October 1, 2004 Director James Wan Cast Danny Glover , Leigh Whannell , Cary Elwes Ken Leung , Dina Meyer , Mike Butters Runtime 100 Main Genre Crime Writers Leigh Whannell , James Wan Tagline Experience the Ultimate Halloween Event Website http://www.sawmovie.com/ Expand

Watch on Max