After the mega success of Saw X last year, horror fans were eager to jump back into the trap-filled franchise this fall. However, it was learned earlier this week that we’ll have to wait an extra year for Saw XI as the sequel was delayed from September 2024 to September 2025. That’s somber news for the genre, but Jigsaw and Billy the Puppet are here to comfort horror fans in their time of need with a new spooky video message.

Posted to Saw’s various social media accounts, the 40-second message sees Billy on his signature tricycle letting us know that the entire team is hard at work making the next deadly game and new elaborate traps. The theme here is patience, as Jigsaw and Billy are perfectionists. Setting up traps is time-consuming after all. Plus, the Saw franchise has had an interesting release history. No one expected the first film to explode in popularity the way it did when it was released in 2004. However, because of that bonafide success, it became horror’s next yearly franchise. Up until 2010, we got a new Saw chapter every year. With that came more convoluted plots and a steady dip in quality. If any film franchise knows the value of taking its time, it's Saw.

Jigsaw's Games Will Continue Soon

While fans are still in the dark about the plot of Saw XI, Saw X’s director Kevin Greutert will be returning to helm the project. The reason the last film worked as well as it did was because it went back to the basics in both its story and its ingenious marketing. The focus on the return of Tobin Bell’s John Kramer aka Jigsaw was the reverse bear trap the franchise needed, with the marketing taking full advantage of the simple concept. Billy had a big role to play in Lionsgate’s scheme as the iconic puppet was featured on popcorn buckets and even got a humorous cease and desist order from AMC Theatres due to his parody of their famous Nicole Kidman ad. Even though we are now over a year from XI's release, it is just comforting to know that Billy and the Saw marketing team haven’t lost their killer touch. We should expect another creatively blood-soaked lead-up from this franchise.

When Does ‘Saw XI’ Release?

Saw XI will be terrorizing theaters on September 26, 2025. Until then, you can find comfort in Billy’s full video below. Saw X is also available to rent and buy on all major VOD platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Saw X A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Release Date October 7, 2023 Director Kevin Greutert Cast Shawnee Smith , Michael Beach , Synnøve Macody Lund , Tobin Bell Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Horror Production Company Twisted Pictures

