Like the extremities of one of Jigsaw's victims, Saw XI has been sliced off the release calendar. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the troubled horror sequel will no longer be released on September 26, 2025. It has been ceded to an entry in another long-running horror franchise: The Strangers: Chapter 2 will now see a wide release on that date.

It was previously reported last week that Saw XI, the follow-up to 2023's franchise-reviving Saw X, was effectively dead at Lionsgate after coming to a standstill amid squabbling among its producers. The removal of the film from the release calendar would seem to confirm that, but Lionsgate insists that, unlike John Kramer, the movie isn't as dead as it appears. In a statement purported to be from series mascot Billy the Puppet, the studio stated that "I’ve seen the rumors. They say it’s Game Over. You all should know me better than that. The game is never over." However, given the tales of dysfunction from the film's production process, it remains to be seen whether Saw XI, or any incarceration of the two-decade-old franchise, will escape from the trap it's caught in.

What Do We Know About 'Saw XI'?

In Saw X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell), the cancer-stricken Jigsaw Killer, is still alive (as it takes place prior to his death in Saw III), and seeks treatment at a clinic in Mexico City. When he realizes the clinic is run by predatory scammers, he takes his grisly revenge on them. Saw XI was to have taken place after the events of Saw X (which itself took place between Saw and Saw II). The sequel was set to bring back not only Bell's Kramer, but also his apprentices in murder and mayhem Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) and Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor). The film was slated to be directed by Saw X helmer Kevin Greutert, who edited the first Saw film and also directed Saw VI and 3D, while Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, who penned Saw IV, V, VI, and 3D, were to write the script. According to Melton, "It taps into the same themes of Saw VI, where you’re a citizen, you feel angry and frustrated with something, you feel like you can’t do anything, and John Kramer’s going to do it."

The Strangers: Chapter 2 is the latest installment of a franchise that centers around a group of mysterious masked home invaders. 2024's The Strangers: Chapter 1 starred Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and was directed by Renny Harlin (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master); Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and the planned Chapter 3 were all filmed back-to-back.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 will be released on September 26, 2025: Saw XI, which was previously set to be released on that date, is no longer on the release calendar. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

