The Big Picture Sw XI has been delayed to September 26, 2025.

Saw X's success leads to the highly anticipated sequel Saw XI, hopefully another financial hit for the two-decade-old franchise.

Plot details are few, but the Saw X post-credit scene teases exciting potential routes for the franchise.

One of the best surprises to come out of last year for the horror genre was Saw X. The tenth installment of the popular R-rated franchise was a huge box office hit and officially was the best reviewed entity in John Kramer’s twisted legacy. This success led to Saw XI being quickly greenlit. While it was initially set to release this fall, it has now been announced by Lionsgate that the highly anticipated sequel has been moved one year from September 27, 2024, to September 26, 2025.

This news comes ahead of Lionsgate’s CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday and was a part of a series of release date changes which included their remake of The Crow. This delay does come as a surprise, but it really shouldn’t as it appeared the film hadn’t entered production yet. This made its impending 2024 release more unlikely by the day. This delayed news will be crushing for Saw fans, but it does mean that the film will have more time to trap the best possible story. Especially, since Saw was once known as the 2000s yearly horror franchise that, with each passing installment, dipped severely in quality.

What’s ‘Saw XI’ About?

While there are no plot details at this time, it will be interesting to see if the franchise returns to Tobin Bell’s John Kramer aka Jigsaw or goes in a completely different direction. The post credit scene of the last film reunited Jigsaw with one of his apprentices, Costas Mandylor’s Detective Mark Huffman, so that may be teasing a team-up for the pair in the near future. In the current timeline, Jigsaw has been dead for years, but X took place in between the first two Saw films. The famous horror villain officially died in Saw III, but many have continued his deadly games since then. Saw XI will see the return of X’s director Kevin Greutert, but will not feature that sequel’s screenwriters, Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. X made over $111 million worldwide thanks to its stellar quality and a great marketing campaign that went heavy on the return of Jigsaw and Amanda Young. With Saw XI in the same seasonal spot right before the October Halloween season, the upcoming sequel is in a great position to be another financial hit for this two-decade-old franchise.

Saw X is currently not available on any streaming service via a subscription, but it is available to rent and buy on platforms like Amazon Prime Video. The film is also available now on Blu-ray, both individually and in a new ten film set.

Saw X A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Release Date October 7, 2023 Director Kevin Greutert Cast Shawnee Smith , Michael Beach , Synnøve Macody Lund , Tobin Bell Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Horror Production Company Twisted Pictures

