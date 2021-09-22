Netflix has revealed an upcoming comedy special focusing on sex positivity titled, Sex: Unzipped, which will be hosted by popular American rapper Saweetie. Saweetie will be joining by a large cast of “sex positive puppets” and sex experts who will seek to shed light on the “A-B-C’s of S-E-X” in what is described as “Netflix's funniest, filthiest, and furriest new comedy special." The special will be premiering globally on the streamer on October 26, 2021.

Saweetie’s cast of sex gurus will include big names such as Dominique Jackson, Joel Kim Booster, London Hughes, Ian Karmel, Katherine Ryan, Sam Jay, London Hughes, Mae Martin, Michelle Buteau, Romesh Ranganathan, Nikki Glaser, and Trixie Mattel, while sex experts joining the special will be Emily Morse, Oloni, Alexander Cheves, Stella Anna Sonnenbaum, and special guest Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

The cast consists of public figures who are extremely representative and understanding of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities existing today, and will all look to shed light on the misconceptions, myths, realities, and experiences in terms of sex and its identity. Sex: Unzipped showrunner Spencer Millman also worked on TV Burp, Man Down, and The Inbetweeners 2, and the special is written by Erika Ehler, Steve Parry (Love Island: Aftersun), and Nico Tatarowicz. Fulwell 73 will produce the special, while producers include Saweetie, Saima Ferdows, Neil Kirby, and Matt White. Executive producers are Ben and Gabe Turner who are known for titles such as Sunderland ‘Til I Die and I Am Bolt, and Emma Conway who is known for Betty White's Off Their Rockers and The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.

Sex: Unzipped hosted by Saweetie comes to Netflix on October 26.

