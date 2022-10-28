In the world of sports documentaries, no network has really served up content in the way that HBO has. With productions like the extreme sports docuseries Edge of the Earth to the Hard Knocks anthology, which features an all access pass to the behind-the-scenes action of America’s most beloved football teams, HBO is the home of it all. They’ve even found success in scripted sports based dramas like their star-studded series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which recently began production on its second season. And now, baseball superstar Willie Mays will be receiving his fair due in the upcoming documentary Say Hey, Willie Mays! Revealing their latest sports legend centered production, HBO dropped a trailer today that depicts the career highlights of the baseball icon.

Chronicling the life of Mays, the trailer drops some stats surrounding the man who, according to many, is the greatest name in the game. Viewers learn that during his career, the baseballer knocked out 660 home runs, was the recipient of 12 Gold Glove Awards, and outed over 7,000 opponents while playing center field. A giant believer in teamwork, Mays is credited with helping fellow African American men find their way into the sport. Along with celebrating the major highlights of Mays’ on field career, the production will also shed light on the work that he did in opening up minds during a time of racial turmoil in the United States.

Taking center field - er stage - in the Nelson George (Strictly Business) directed production will be Mays himself. He’ll be joined in interviews by members of his family including his godson, and fellow baseball hero Barry Bonds, as well as his son Michael Mays. Audiences will also hear from several other big names in the sport including Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson, Orlando Cepeda, and Juan Marichal, as well as the late baseball great Vin Scully. The sports superstars will be joined by Hall of Fame Broadcasters Jon Miller and Bob Costas along with Mays’ biographer John Shea.

Image via HBO

Colin Hanks, Sean Stuart, and Glen Zipper produce with UNINTERRUPTED’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Major League Baseball’s Nick Trotta serving as executive producers. Joining the EP team will be HBO’s Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner with coordinating producer Abtin Motia. Company Name backs the project in association with UNINTERRUPTED, Zipper Bros Films, and Major League Baseball.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! slides onto HBO on November 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be made available for streaming on HBO Max. You can check out the trailer below.