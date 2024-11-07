In 1972, a single mother of 10 named Jean McConville was abducted by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and never brought back home. This devastating incident forever changed the lives of McConville's children, who later sought answers to their mother's disappearance. The case became well-known in the U.K. and was also examined through Patrick Radden Keefe's non-fiction bestseller Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. The writer and investigative journalist was initially drawn to the idea of exploring the heated conflict between the IRA and the British government after reading Dolours Price's obituary. The first woman to be an active member of the Provisional IRA, Price's rebellious journey inspired Radden Keefe to investigate more about her involvement in the radical movement and how her trajectory overlapped with McConville's disappearance.

FX's adaptation of Keefe's novel, Say Nothing, further develops both of these women's stories, through a riveting nine-episode narrative. Throughout the course of the series, questions surrounding morality, violence in the name of a cause, and political warfare arise, making this production a must-see for true crime aficionados and history buffs.

What Is 'Say Nothing' About?

Say Nothing begins with McConville (Judith Roddy) being captured at gunpoint by members of the IRA, with her small children left alone and cowering in fear. 29 years later, an older version of Price (played by Maxine Peake) opens up for the first time on tape about how she became a member of the republican paramilitary force, revealing her involvement in war crimes, more information about hushed killings within the group, and what truly happened with McConville. The series then takes viewers back to The Troubles, when a younger Price (Lola Petticrew, who was recently featured in A24's Tuesday) and her sister Marian (Hazel Doupe) joined the IRA — not to serve tea and prep members for battle, but rather to fight in the front lines.

Led by Gerry Adams (Josh Finan), the Price sisters and other republicans planted bombs, orchestrated sniper attacks, and killed some of their own — those who surrendered to the British intelligence and betrayed their trust — all with the hopes of setting Northern Ireland free from British occupation. Yet, as time goes on, these terrorist actions from her youth come back to haunt Price, who slowly begins to realize that her behavior and the cause she so proudly fought for weren't worth the outcome.

FX's 'Say Nothing' Is an Outstanding Ensemble Piece

A layered look at a traumatic conflict with reverberating effects to this day, FX's adaptation created by Joshua Zetumer (Patriot's Day) boasts a stellar ensemble that keeps the series engaging through and through. The first few episodes rely heavily on the younger cast, which involves Petticrew, Doupe, Finan, and 2024's rising TV star Anthony Boyle as the intimidating IRA operator Brendan Hughes. The other half of the true crime drama is led by older versions of the aforementioned characters, who are just as compelling onscreen. The major reason why the production is authentic and at moments a hard watch is due to how much each actor here pours into their roles, particularly Petticrew and Peake playing the two versions of the series' protagonist. Despite them representing different phases in Price's life, both her violent years as part of the IRA and the engulfing depression she experiences after serving her sentence, their portrayals feel in sync.

With a major ensemble like this, it's often assumed that certain characters' storylines won't be fully fleshed out, but Say Nothing proves this assumption wrong. From Price to Hughes to Adams, the key presences in this story earn a multifaceted screen treatment that makes the audience feel both enraged at their thirst for rebellion and empathy for them once they recognize the devastating casualties of their blind ambition. As we witness both their defiance and their vulnerabilities, it furthers the series' impact.

The well-paced screenwriting by Zetumer, Kirsten Sheridan, and Joe Murtaugh allows the mystery surrounding McConville's whereabouts to simmer in between segments of Price's trajectory. Leaving minor clues on display that point to the person guilty of what happened to the single mother, the storytelling is pieced together so meticulously that when we finally uncover the truth, it doesn't come off as obvious. The way the writers of this limited series have captured the page-turning experience of Radden Keefe's novel deserves praise.

'Say Nothing' Gives Careful Attention to Detail in Recreating History

With a hand-picked ensemble and a gripping turn of events, Say Nothing is also careful in its recreation of historical instances, interviews, and wardrobe. After all, the series is based on a real story about people who made headlines, with Adams later becoming the politician who contributed to the settlement of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 (a pivotal moment in the show). The 1973 Old Bailey bombing and its aftermath, with Price and and her sister Marian being sent to jail and going on a hunger strike, draws on inspiration stripped from newspaper headlines at the time. This attention to detail in making these moments feel as real and perplexing as they were when they happened makes the production even more dense.

As a whole, Say Nothing is an unsettling revisitation of The Troubles, but it doesn't glamourize warfare. Set mainly from Price's point of view, the series offers a piercing look at the IRA and its practices with the intent of making the audience reflect on the pitfalls of revolution and violence. With a brilliant ensemble cast and a well-paced narrative that doesn't fail to touch upon historical events, the FX production might be triggering for those who have lived in the period recreated onscreen. Yet, it speaks volumes about the importance of learning from the past so as not to be condemned to repeat it.

Say Nothing will be available to stream on Hulu starting November 14.

10 10 Say Nothing Review Lola Petticrew plays a contentious real-life figure in this riveting look at The Troubles. Pros The FX drama boasts on an outstanding ensemble cast and fully fledged characters.

The writers keep viewers guessing by balancing Jean McConville's mysterious disappearance and Dolours Price's trajectory.

The recreation of historical events make this adaptation feel real and unsettling, making for an impactful watch.

Say Nothing is attentive to looking at warfare through a critical lens without glamorizing.

Say Nothing is a series examining the perspectives of Irish Republican Army members, delving into the intense commitment to beliefs, the transition from division to conflict, and the enduring impact of radical violence. The narrative reflects on the emotional and psychological burdens resulting from a culture of silence. Release Date November 14, 2024

