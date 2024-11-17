[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Say Nothing.]

The Big Picture Lola Petticrew immediately felt connected to their 'Say Nothing' character and saw the project as a valuable opportunity.

The series aims to provide accessibility to viewers unfamiliar with the history of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Petticrew found working on intensely emotional scenes challenging but ultimately rewarding, especially during the difficult shoot in a prison.

The nine-episode FX limited series Say Nothing, available to stream on Hulu, is set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles and follows sisters Dolours (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe), political radicals who were early female members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA). Based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe, the story spans four decades of a deeply divided society filled with violence, including the shocking kidnapping of a single mother of ten children that was abducted in 1972 and never seen alive again.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Petticrew talks about their stunning performance as Delours and the personal connection they share, why they were immediately in when it came to Say Nothing, allowing an accessibility to people who might not know the history of The Troubles, finding the sister dynamic, pretending to rob a bank in a nun costume, sharing the role with Maxine Peake, and telling another story in this political setting and time period with the upcoming Trespasses.

Collider: When this came your way, what was your reaction? Was it something that you were all in on because you saw the challenge it presented and you wanted that, as an actor? Did you have to convince yourself to take on something like this? What were the emotions and the reaction that went with whether or not you were going to jump in and do this?

LOLA PETTICREW: Almost immediately from when I got the first email, I was in. Of course, there were reservations, but they were all laid really quickly to bed when I met with the team, with (author) Patrick [Radden Keefe] and (show creator) Josh [Zetumer], and we chatted and I read the scripts. When I read the first two scripts, I was just like, “This is so incredibly written.” I felt like it was really special. And then, I read the book over the course of two or three days, and I was just floored by how emotional it made me. I didn’t expect to be that emotional because I know the history. It’s something that I’m very aware of and is very much part of me. I just thought the book was incredible. A lot of the questions that I was left with, and that the reader is left with at the end of the book, are questions that I have as a young person who’s from West Belfast, and who lives in Belfast, and who wants to continue there and build a future there, and who’s quite hopeful. And so, I felt like it was almost a no-brainer. I felt that my background, culture, history, and everything was something valuable to bring to the table. Fortunately for me, the people at FX and Disney and Color Force felt the same way. It was obvious, very early on, that we would all work well as a unit, and they were so wonderful and respectful and open. It was just such a joy to work with that team. As soon as that was all in place, it was pretty much jumping in with both feet.

I would imagine that there’s probably a difference between knowing about these events, but then translating that into the experience of making this series and diving in as deep as you did. Did it make you think differently about yourself or about where you’re from? Did you come out of this with different thoughts or feelings, or did it just reinforce the thoughts and feelings you had?

PETTICREW: I feel like it was less of reassessing the way that I think and view the history and culture of where I’m from. and more that it reinforced that it felt important for somebody like me to be in the room. As a project, I feel like what it does really wonderfully is allow that accessibility to people who maybe don’t know that history and don’t know that culture and don’t know that very recent history. It’ll be like a steppingstone for them to hopefully dig a little deeper. And in terms of it being different, it feels like, for someone like me who now has questions around what the future for where I’m from is, and there’s a lot of questions and talk around things like intergenerational trauma, it’s something that so very directly affects my life and it’s part of who I am. It felt like it’s not so much about digging deep and more of just a laying out.

Lola Petticrew Felt a Deep Personal Connection to the Fiery Spirit of ‘Say Nothing’

Close

Did you feel immediately connected to this character? Was she someone that you felt you really understood right away, or did you want to take time to more fully understand some of the things about her?

PETTICREW: I felt like, in terms of the general shape of her, it was somebody that I could understand. She’s from West Belfast, and I’m from West Belfast. We even went to the same secondary school. I went to St. Dominic, and she went to St. Dominic’s. There’s a general spirit of people from Belfast, but even more specifically from West Belfast. There’s an acerbic, dry humor that we all have. There’s a way of dealing with things, and the way people walk and talk. That was something that I very much felt like I immediately understood about her. I grew up surrounded by incredibly fiery, passionate, emotional, intelligent women, so that felt like something that was also easy to access. It was really all there in the source material, with Patrick’s book and the scripts, which were so incredible and so beautifully written. When I read the first two scripts, I couldn’t believe it wasn’t written by somebody from West Belfast. I felt like they got that immediately, so it certainly made getting into her a lot easier.

When you’re doing material like this, that is that intense and heavy, does it help to have someone by your side? She had her sister there, which means you had your fellow co-star, Hazel Doupe, there through much of this. What was it like to work together and to find that relationship?

PETTICREW: It felt incredibly serendipitous having Hazel. We didn’t actually chemistry read. Leading up to it, I was like, “What if I don’t like Marian?” But luckily, I loved her from the outset. It felt quite naturally like we had a sibling relationship. It all fell quite naturally into place and that’s probably the power of casting people like Nina [Gold] and Carla [Stronge], who are so incredible at their jobs. But having Hazel with me throughout this entire journey was just incredible. It was somebody to lean on and somebody who really understood what I was going through. We bonded so intensely, and so did the rest of the cast. It’s such an ensemble piece and everybody is so fantastic. There’s a plethora of amazing Irish actors, and a lot of them I’ve known for a long time. Somebody like Anthony Boyle, I’ve known since I was 11. He’s one of my closest friends in the world, and it’s not often you go into a job like this and work with your best friend. There is a cast of about a hundred and fifty, and everybody was just so fantastic, so professional, and so reverent and respectful. I felt beyond privileged to get to go into work with these people every day. It was certainly easy to have those relationships when you have such incredible actors like that.

You’re telling an important story, but you’re also making a TV series. What was it like to shoot a bank robbery while dressed as a nun?

PETTICREW: Hot. It was really warm with the lights. I can’t say that I’ll be running to join a nunnery anytime soon, after having to wear that outfits for nine hours.

What did you learn from an experience like this, where you are at the center of the story and for a much longer period of time than you would have been for a movie? What did you take from the experience of making this?

PETTICREW: I don’t think I could even begin to list all the things that I learned in doing a job like this. It was really a once in a lifetime, magical, cosmic thing that happened, that it would be this specific script about this person with this team and these actors. It all felt like it really fell into place. Going into work every day with such an incredible cast and crew, I learned from every single one of them. Our camera operator, Declan O’Grianna, who’s from West Belfast, taught me so much about camera moves, working together with all the teams and departments, really becoming a tight unit, and working in a way where we were also dependent on each other. It takes a massive team to build a character, and all of them were such a massive part of building Dolours and building this world. If I started a list now, I think we’d be here for a year.

Lola Petticrew is Already Returning to The Troubles for the Upcoming TV Series 'Trespasses'

Image via FX

You’re following Say Nothing with Trespasses, which is another story set in this same time period. Are you surprised that two stories in this time period with this same backdrop came so close together?

PETTICREW: Men make how many World War II films a year? And nobody ever says anything about these dudes going to play those soldiers. It’s such an interesting and complicated and very rich tapestry, that part of history, and it’s one that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention. Maybe now it’s starting to, and that’s a good thing. I’m just really grateful to be a part of both projects.

Most actors don’t take projects that feel the same, so I think it says a lot about how there are so many different stories still to tell.

PETTICREW: Yeah, definitely. Dolours and Cushla couldn’t be any further from each other, and the story of Say Nothing and Trespasses couldn’t be any further from each other. It was magical that they were both set in this time period. That wasn’t really something that I was consciously thinking about. It was just that these two projects came to my door, and I fell completely in love with both of them and practically begged and beat down doors in order to be a part of them.

And plus, having Gillian Anderson as your mother just seems like it would be delightful.

PETTICREW: Absolutely. She’s so incredible, and I think that anything she’s a part of is always gonna be a dream, so that certainly helped.

You posted on your Instagram that your heart and soul is in this project and character. When that is the case, is it harder to leave it behind? Was it difficult to say goodbye to this character when you wrapped, or is it pretty easy for you to just leave a character behind when you’re done?

PETTICREW: This project was so interesting because it’s not something that I feel like I’m leaving behind. It’s always been a part of my world and always been a part of my life, and it always will be. These are issues that I, as a young adult, talk about and face in my life, probably forever and ever and ever and ever. This is gonna be a long healing process. In my lifetime, I just hope to be a part of that healing. All the questions the show brings to the audience are the questions that I have, as somebody who still lives here and wants to continue living here and is really hopeful for the future here. It never really felt like going into something or going out of something. It just feels like it’s part of me.

Which Episode of 'Say Nothing' Was the Most Challenging For Lola Petticrew?

Image via FX

Either from a production standpoint, or a personal and emotional standpoint, what was the most challenging scene, or moment, or even day on this project?

PETTICREW: It was a really long shoot, so there were probably many. The entirety of episode six was really hard, physically and emotionally. We shot it in an actual prison, so the environment was incredibly oppressive. All TV shows and films never feel like there’s enough time, but that specific episode we filmed for three weeks in Shepton Mallet Prison. It was mostly just me and Hazel, and we were outside of where we were usually living and usually filming. Obviously, there was a lot going on with our bodies and that entire episode was incredibly hard. Luckily, we had the most incredible team with FX, Color Face, Disney, the crew, and Alice Seabright, our director and our fearless leader for episode six. So, it was really hard, but I’m incredibly proud of the work that we did on that.

You share this role with Maxine Peake, who plays the older version of Dolours. Did you guys speak about the performance at all?

PETTICREW: I’m such a massive fan of Maxine. I grew up watching Maxine on TV, and I’ve always thought that she was an incredible actor. I have probably sat in rooms with other actors and other creatives and said her name a million times over when we were talking about people that we loved and adored. What a privilege and a pinch-me moment to be able to share it with Maxine. She’s an actor’s actor. S