The Big Picture

The series features a talented cast including Lola Petticrew and Anthony Boyle portraying key figures.

Premiering on November 14, all nine episodes will be available on Hulu, spanning four decades of gripping drama.

Hulu has just announced that their latest book adaptation, Say Nothing, will premiere on November 14. The entire nine episodes of the show will be available on the platform's catalog upon launch. The project is based on the novel of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe, bringing the thrilling story centered around the Irish Republican Army from the page to the screen. The series is meant to highlight the IRA's fight and the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs. Say Nothing is produced by FX Productions.

The premise of Say Nothing will follow Dolours Price (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe), two young women who became potent symbols of radical politics. But the series will also feature Anthony Boyle playing Brendan Hughes, a charismatic but conflicted military strategist. Say Nothing will span four decades. One of the first events covered by the adaptation will be the disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

The Say Nothing television adaptation was created by Joshua Zetumer, who also serves as an executive producer for the project alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and the author of the novel, Patrick Radden Keefe. Before bringing the struggle of the Irish Republican Army to the screen thanks to the Hulu project, Joshua Zetumer worked on titles such as Patriots' Day and the RoboCop reboot that was released a decade ago.

The Talented Cast of 'Say Nothing'

Say Nothing will feature a very talented cast. Petticrew was recently seen starring alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Tuesday. The drama written and directed by Daina O. Pusić told the story of a mother who has to take care of her daughter as she fades away thanks to a terminal disease. Petticrew also appeared in Bloodlands, a series centered around a detective who had to deal with problems from his past.

Say Nothing will also mark Boyle's return to television. The actor has been booked and busy over the past couple of years, appearing in Apple TV+ titles such as Manhunt and Masters of the Air. The performer also originated the role of Scorpius Malfoy in both the West End and Broadway productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

All episodes of Say Nothing premiere on Hulu on November 14.