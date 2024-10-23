Shōgun reintroduced FX to the culture after the show became a hit, but before it returns, the cable network is set to debut another series of a similar nature. Their next limited series enlists Anthony Boyle, an actor on a winning streak with his last few projects on Apple TV+, as part of an ensemble in Say Nothing. The upcoming series, set to premiere with all nine episodes on Thursday, November 14, exclusively on Hulu, is based on Patrick Radden Keefe's book of the same name. It tells a story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

The shocking disappearance of Jenny McConville kicks off the events in the series, and a four-decade tale unfolds. Jenny, a single mother of ten, was abducted from her home in 1972 and was never seen alive again. The series tells a broad narrative of various Irish Republican Army members and explores what people are willing to do for their beliefs, how armed conflict is only a single spark away from being ignited in a deeply divided society, the effects of radicalized violence and the trauma associated with maintaining a code of silence during such happenings.

The IRA Pledges Their Lives to the Cause In 'Say Nothing' Trailer.

A trailer for the series tees up the events as the Irish Republican Army tries to beat the odds by using unorthodox means to get to an end. A group of dejected people stare at their wares when the trailer begins. Soon after, it is revealed that they are members of the IRA who have a clear goal in mind but no way to execute it. They are a poor bunch aiming to start a war with the powers that be, but they can't afford decent ammunition, a vital element of any way that someone intends to win.

They come up with an ingenious plan as the women dress up as nuns and rob a bank. The successful robbery allows them to acquire weapons, and the war starts. "The goal was to kill as many soldiers and policemen as possible," a narrator says. Emboldened by their success, the women in the group take charge and launch numerous attacks. Feeling ignored, they graduate to other tactics, including setting off bombs. They are eventually arrested, but Dolours Price's actions inspire the masses. Chaos ensues as law enforcement tries to quell an uprising that was a long time coming.

The trailer teases a story of sacrifice, war, and the effects of the same. It promises to be a wild and funny narrative that balances comedy and the dark subject it tackles. Lola Petticrew stars as Dolours, while Maxine Peake plays Older Dolours. Other cast members include Hazel Doupe as Marian Price, Boyle as Brendan Hughes, and Josh Finan as Gerry Adams.

All nine episodes of Say Nothing premiere on Thursday, November 14, on Hulu. You can also watch Shōgun on Hulu.

