The chilling, true story behind FX’s new crime series, Say Nothing, is in part based on one of Ireland’s most notorious murders, during its most politically tumultuous time. Set during the period known as “the Troubles,” Northern Ireland and Britain were in a brutal war, steeped in paranoia and terrorism, from the late '60s through the late '90s, in a fight between Irish Nationalists (mostly Catholics) and Unionists (predominantly Protestants). The upcoming FX series is focused on the unrest and violence, especially in the 1970s. From the conflict for independence emerged the IRA, the Provisional Irish Republican Army, who wished to be free of British rule. The IRA constantly made headlines for their violence as they set off bombs, robbed banks, and even murdered those deemed disloyal to Northern Ireland in their fight for freedom.

Based on a true story, the FX series will focus on those few individuals who rose in the ranks of the IRA and became infamous national figures. Lola Pettigrew, who just gave a brilliant break-out performance opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the fantasy-drama, Tuesday, is stepping into the limelight as perhaps Ireland's most recognizable female IRA figure during that time, Dolours Price. A teenager in the '70s, she committed many crimes that included murder, alongside her sister, Marian (Hazel Doupe), also an active IRA member. Petticrew is joined by 2024's man of the hour, Anthony Boyle of Manhunt, alongside Josh Finan, and Maxine Peake.

‘Say Nothing’ Begins With One of the Most Infamous Murder Cases in Irish History

For those who loved the cult classic series, Derry Girls, which followed a group of teenagers living in war-torn Northern Ireland during the 1990s, the subject matter of Say Nothing may sound a bit familiar. But, instead of focusing on the everyday citizens of Northern Ireland whose lives are upended by bombing and crime, Say Nothing focuses on those closer to the ongoing conflict. Per FX's official synopsis, the series will begin in 1972, when the real-life single mother of ten, Jean McConville, was abducted from her home and murdered by the IRA. The IRA believed Jean McConville to be feeding information to the British Army as a spy, so she was taken from her home in front of her kids, and then executed. Her case remained unsolved for decades, despite many knowing the IRA was responsible. From there, Say Nothing delves into the IRA's bloody fight for freedom.

Dolours Price was one of the three IRA members believed to be involved in McConville's murder. Since her teenage years, Price had been involved in many of the IRA's most violent acts alongside her sister, Marian, including the notorious 1973 Old Bailey Bombing in London that injured hundreds of people. Dolours and Mariane were jailed for a time, which led to a famous hunger strike in jail, where Price wound up getting force-fed through a tube. Say Nothing is based upon the best-selling New York Times non-fiction work, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, written by Patrick Radden Keefe. It uses McConville’s murder as a stepping stone to explore the Troubles, and Price’s massive impact on the revolution as a young woman.

Price was not only involved with the IRA but a secret, more covert group within it called “The Unknowns." This led to a group of missing Irish people categorized as “The Disappeared.” The Disappeared were people abducted and murdered by the Unknowns, who were then buried in Northern Ireland, as they were deemed traitors for working with the British. Notably, Jean was the only female among the all-male victims, and to this day, her murder is a symbol of the harsh, cruel nature of the Troubles in Ireland, and the distrust and chaos Northern Ireland felt.

'Say Nothing' Follows the Life of IRA Member Dolours Price

The FX series uses Price as its anchor in exploring all avenues of the Troubles and spans her lifetime. Notably, Price went on to marry one of Ireland's most famous actors, Stephen Rea, best known for his Oscar-nominated role in the film, The Crying Game. Price continued to be just as active later on in her life in fighting for Northern Ireland's freedom, despite alcoholism, PTSD, drug use, and an eating disorder. The series features Maxine Peake as the older Price, and her defining moments came when she agreed to be taped by Boston College from 2001-2006 to contribute to their oral history of the Troubles, known as the "Belfast Project."

Fellow IRA member, Brandon Huges (played by Anthony Boyle in the series), who worked with Price within the Unknowns, also gave detailed interviews of his time within the IRA to Boston College. Both Price and Hughes agreed to the interviews, as long as they were not released until after their deaths. Hughes passed away in 2008. Their agreement to be interviewed by Boston College sparked controversy, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland wishing to get their hands on the tapes.

Finally putting to rest the country's most infamous unsolved murder, Price admitted on the record to being a part of the murder of Jean McConville, stating she was the one driving the car to her death in Northern Ireland. McConville was killed by a gunshot wound, with the identity of the person pulling the trigger still unknown to this day. This then sparked further controversy, as the man Price claimed to have ordered it, still active Irish politician, Gerry Adams (played by Josh Finan in the series), rebuked the claim, and denied his involvement. Hughes also claimed that Adams had been the leader of the Unknowns, who ordered the many murders of The Disappeared. Adams denied that as well, and even his involvement with the IRA. Price then died in 2013 from mixing drug use at the age of 61.

Say Nothing uses the murder of a mother of 10 as a catalyst for a distressing portrait of what human beings are capable of, and what they’re willing to do to secure freedom, even if it means taking it away from someone else in the process, or even their life. It's a powerful rumination on the crimes committed by young rebels as they fight for liberation, and how the past traumas haunt them well into adulthood. The series consists of nine episodes and spans four decades as it follows Price's life to explore the implications of the Troubles and her violent youth.

All episodes of Say Nothing will be available to stream on Hulu on November 14.

Say Nothing Say Nothing is a series examining the perspectives of Irish Republican Army members, delving into the intense commitment to beliefs, the transition from division to conflict, and the enduring impact of radical violence. Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Anthony Boyle , Hazel Doupe , Lola Petticrew , Josh Finan , Maxine Peake Network Hulu

