Ahead of the show’s return after a two-year hiatus, Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli is revealing that he’s addicted to his job. He also believes that it has been so long since the show began, and it’s highly likely that the upcoming season is now going to be watched by daughters of the show’s initial audiences, implying that the target audience now is a “whole new generation.”

In an interview with PEOPLE published on April 2, 2025, Fenoli went on to share that the show’s impact has been extremely profound, not just on him but on audiences worldwide. To the point that the show’s name has become a catchphrase for all these young brides, insinuating that getting a perfect bridal dress is that important for a girl. He expressed his exact sentiments about returning in six new episodes of the show in the following words:

"I've been doing this 32 years, and I get so excited. It's kind of silly, it's almost like an addiction for me. I will keep on and keep on and keep on, trying to find that perfect dress that makes her feel and look beautiful on her wedding day. So, yeah, that's a huge thing for me. It's like an adrenaline rush. It's like a drug, it really is for me. It never gets old. I just think that the world is on edge waiting for the new season of Say Yes to the Dress.”

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Has Over Two Dozen Spinoffs