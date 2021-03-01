The newly released trailer for Gravitas Ventures' Say Your Prayers is a great reminder that Harry Melling is on a hot streak right now. The Harry Potter franchise alum has been popping up in some exciting projects in recent months. First, it was an episode of HBO's His Dark Materials, and then, for a time, Melling was the king of Netflix with major supporting roles in The Old Guard, The Queen's Gambit, and The Devil All The Time. The good times continue to roll on for the star with this new dark comedy.

The trailer for Say Your Prayers looks like a real fun time. We're introduced to orphaned brothers Tim (Melling) and Vic (Tom Brooke, Preacher) as they commit a murder somewhere in the English countryside. The brothers, who are also Christian radicals, believe they're killing a radical author whose work goes against their beliefs. Instead, the brothers have killed a man who only looks like their target, sending them off on a wild ride as they try to cover up their first murder and take out their real target. And, as if things couldn't get more complicated, their mentor, Father Enoch (Derek Jacobi), comes to the sleepy town where both the brothers are to help the boys and give them a reality check about their dire circumstances. All in a day's work...right?

Image via Gravita Ventures

RELATED: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on Chess Sequences as Action Scenes

In addition to Melling, Jacobi, and Brooke, Say Your Prayers stars Anna Maxwell Martin (Becoming Jane), Roger Allam (V for Vendetta), and Vinette Robinson (Sherlock). Say Your Prayers is directed and co-written by Harry Michell (Yesterday, Fate: The Winx Saga). The movie is also co-written by Jamie Fraser.

Say Your Prayers will be released in theaters and on demand on April 2. Watch the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Say Your Prayers:

Orphaned brothers and Christian radicals, Tim and Vic, arrive in Ilkley with the relatively straightforward task of assassinating Professor John Huxley. However, after a classic case of mistaken identity, they find themselves having murdered the wrong man. Now stuck in the town during Ilkley's busiest weekend, they wait for the arrival of a foreboding mentor to give them instruction. The mission must still be completed — that's providing Vic’s rage, Tim’s doubts, or the efforts of foul-mouthed Detective Inspector Brough don't get in the way first.

KEEP READING: 2021 Movie Release Dates: Here's What's Coming to Theaters This Year

Share Share Tweet Email

'WandaVision' Episode 8 Guide: Every Question We Have After "Previously On" She said the thing!