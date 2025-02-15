Editor's Note: The following contains light spoilers for Apple Cider Vinegar and Scamanda.

The public has always had a fascination with scammers, but the curiosity about these kinds of sneaky criminals has increased even more in recent years. Many gripping series have followed the bizarre stories of all kinds of con artists. Television shows have featured the story of the medical fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes, in Hulu's The Dropout, and the ultimate scam mastermind, Anna Delvey, in Netflix's Inventing Anna. There have even been shows that tell the tales of love scammers with two seasons of Dirty John (now on Netflix). But there's a new kind of scammer in town that just might beat all of these in terms of their twisted nature.

Last week, Netflix premiered the wild account of Belle Gibson, depicted in the new show Apple Cider Vinegar. The six-episode limited series depicts the story of Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), an Australian woman who tricked the world into believing that she'd cured her terminal brain cancer with a special diet and alternative therapies. Not only did Gibson dupe followers into shelling out money to her company (which recommended forgoing traditional cancer treatments for holistic remedies), it turns out that Gibson never even had cancer in the first place. Shockingly, Gibson's story is not all that unique. Another scammer in recent years decided to go down the exact same path, and her story is being covered in a new docuseries on ABC. Although most people would agree that pretending to have cancer just for financial gain would be crossing a line, for these scammers, there's no shame in their game. These kinds of true stories are inherently compelling to watch unfold.

'Scamanda' Is a Shocking (and Thrilling) True Story

If you've been captivated by Apple Cider Vinegar, Scamanda should be your next binge-watch. The four-episode series (two episodes have already aired on ABC) explores the story of Amanda Riley, a young mother who gained a large following after sharing her cancer story with the world. In 2012, Amanda started a blog called 'Lymphoma Can Suck It,' in which she detailed her experiences with a type of blood cancer called Hodgkin's lymphoma. Her blog posts covered her doctor's appointments, countless tests, and hospital stays. She included pictures which illustrated her symptoms (such as a puffy face or a rash) or her arms with IVs in them. Amanda quickly received a large amount of support from her friends and the people who attended her church. In fact, Amanda and her family started seeing donations pour in (many individuals even gave thousands of dollars in payments), and charitable events were set up in her honor. Even though Amanda explained that her diagnosis was terminal, her blog continued for seven years, and her solicitations for funds showed no signs of stopping.

But Amanda's scam would start to unravel when a former friend of hers began questioning her story. In 2015, investigative journalist Nancy Moscatiello received a tip that Amanda was faking her illness. The lies surrounding Amanda's diagnosis came out into the open when Moscatiello started digging into the story. In reality, Amanda never had cancer at all. She made up the story to elicit donations, and then as she saw the money (and adoration) that came with it, she continued the scam. According to the US Attorney's Office, there were more than 349 individuals and companies who donated to Amanda's charity, totaling an astounding $105,513. This amount doesn't even include the many offerings that were given to Amanda, such as gift cards or donated items. If you want to know exactly what took Amanda down (and where she is now), Scamanda should be your next must-watch show.

'Scamanda' Speaks to Our Fascination With Scammers