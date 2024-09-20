A con artist working within a church is at the center of ABC News Studios’ latest docuseries, Scamanda. If the title sounds familiar, that’s because the scammer was also the topic of Lionsgate’s number-one podcast of the same name. Today, Collider has the exclusive first-look trailer of the series which is set to arrive on ABC on October 9 with streaming available the next day on Hulu. Over a handful of episodes airing on Wednesdays throughout the fall, audiences will unravel the case of Amanda Riley alongside the investigative journalist who cracked the case, a neuropsychologist, law enforcement investigators, and a handful of those who used to consider themselves to be close to Amanda.

If there’s one thing that’s clear from the beginning of our exclusive first look at Scamanda, it’s that the community loved Riley. Along with appearing as a dedicated mother and loving wife, Riley was known as a prominent member of her church’s congregation. So, when she was diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer, her faith-based community rallied around her. Speaking at public events, the young woman became a staple of hope for those around her, still one of the women interviewed in the teaser admits to feeling uneasy about what was happening.

Unfortunately, by the time people really started to catch onto her scheme, Riley had already had a staggering cash flow coming in, with the community alone raising $100,000 for her cause. With red flags popping up all around her, Riley eventually becomes the target of Nancy Moscatiello, an investigative journalist, who saw clues about Riley’s feigned illness popping out left and right. Not only does the series promise to investigate Riley and her heartless crimes, but it will also give her victims the spotlight to share their stories.

What Else Has ABC News Studios Been Up To?

While viewers wait for the arrival of Scamanda, there are plenty of other ABC News Studios-backed productions to stream on Hulu. Recently, Impact x Nightline just kicked off a new season, with the tragic death of Matthew Perry, who drowned in his hot tub after overdosing on ketamine, being the focus of the debut episode. Other installments this season will look into the reboot of Fyre Festival, while another will keep audiences up to date on new updates from the Delphi murder case. If true crime is more your speed, the studio dropped the fascinating docuseries, Truth and Lies, earlier this year. With episodes that investigate Rex Heuermann aka the Long Island serial killer and Warren Jeffs’ Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints cult, there’s plenty to keep audiences locked in.

Check out the exclusive trailer for Scamanda above and tune into ABC on October 9 for the debut episode with streaming to follow the next day on Hulu.

