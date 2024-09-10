Created by Shonda Rhimes, ABC's Scandal follows Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), a former White House staff member and a force in public relations. No scandal is too messy or too far gone for Olivia Pope to fix and, as a result, she is respected among her peers in Washington, D.C., and feared by anyone who gets in her way. With the help of her high-powered friends and colleagues at Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA), Olivia can make the impossible possible.

While sad is not the first word that comes to mind when thinking of the hit drama series, several episodes showcase the dark side of living a powerful life, whether it be loneliness or constantly having people wishing for your fall from grace. Even beyond Olivia Pope's own life, several characters in Scandal are plagued with traumatic pasts, ripped away from their loved ones, or caught in the crossfire of something that has nothing to do with them.

10 "The Other Woman"

Season 2, Episode 2

When a highly respected pastor and civil rights leader, Marvin Drake, dies, Olivia Pope and her team are tasked with making sure the funeral goes off without a hitch and Pastor Drake's reputation stays intact. This is made complicated by the fact that Pastor Drake died while he was spending the night with his mistress, Anna Gordon (Elise Neal). As Pastor Drake's wife, Nancy Drake (Lorraine Toussaint), is Olivia's client, Olivia does her best to help Nancy make it through the very awkward situation.

This episode provides a very interesting and poignant parallel for Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Olivia Pope, who, much like Anna Gordon and Nancy Drake, are in love with the same man and have to settle for pieces of him. Through intense conversations between both wives and both mistresses, the audience realizes how unfair it is for both Pastor Drake and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) to force two women to share them, all while they get everything they want. "The Other Woman" highlights just how upsetting and intricate the consequences of leading a double life can be.

9 "Spies Like Us"

Season 2, Episode 6

A group of spies are camped out in OPA's office as they try to uncover who has leaked their top secret information. After Olivia has tasked Harrison (Columbus Short) with taking care of the spies, she asks him to help her end the relationship between Abby Whelan (Darby Stanchfield) and David Rosen (Joshua Malina). Harrison agrees to help and, after learning about Abby's abusive ex-husband, frames David as an abuser and convinces Abby to dig up the information herself, so that she will break up with David.

In "Spies Like Us," audiences learn that Olivia will do anything in order to get what she wants, even if that means betraying the trust of her friends and colleagues. Harrison, a loyal friend to Olivia, is willing to do what she asks because he trusts her judgment. Unfortunately, Abby is the one who is forced to pay the consequences. She was happy with David and trusted him, but her friends used the sensitive information she shared in confidence against her to get what they needed.

8 "Sweet Baby"

Season 1, Episode 1

The pilot episode of Scandal wastes no time in telling the audience exactly who President Fitzgerald Grant III really is, through the eyes of two women he's entered extramartial relationships with: Olivia Pope and Amanda Tanner (Liza Weil). While OPA is working another case, Olivia gets a call from old friend Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) asking for her help shutting down Amanda in order to protect the President. When Olivia's brutal takedown of Amanda results in her suicide attempt, Olivia hears her story and notices some details that sound very familiar.

Despite the love for Olivia and Fitz as a couple, Shonda Rhimes lets viewers know right off the bat that Fitz Grant is not a stranger to stepping out of his marriage. It's sad to see Olivia realize that maybe she's not as special as she thought she was to the President, and to see her blindly defend him only to realize that the young woman he took advantage of was telling the truth, and in a much more vulnerable position than she ever was.

7 "The State of the Union"

Season 4, Episode 2

The White House is preparing for the State of the Union address in this episode, and it is important that the Grant family looks strong and put together. This might be more difficult than usual as Mellie is still grieving the loss of her son, Jerry Grant, Jr. (Dylan Minnette), who died recently in a very public way. While visiting her son's grave in her bathrobe with a bag of chips, pictures were taken of her and now the press is concerned that she is not okay. With the State of the Union coming up, Fitz is insisting that his wife get dressed and help convince people that she is all right.

Mellie is given very little grace in this episode by the people around her. Her life consists of photo opportunities and speeches and always being agreeable and helpful and loyal, even to people that do not behave the same way toward her, but during one of the few times she needs a moment to herself to grieve, she is not allowed to. It's sad to watch Mellie struggle through such a grave loss only for her to not receive the support she needs.

6 "Seven Fifty-Two"

Season 2, Episode 19

Fans learn about how Huck (Guillermo Díaz) met Olivia in this episode, as well as how he became a spy with the CIA. Huck is in a bad state when the episode begins, and each of his coworkers are trying to get through to him. Through flashbacks, audiences see Huck starting out in the CIA, where his boss tells him that he likes it when new recruits have no kids and no wife, but Huck soon has both of these things. When this is discovered, Huck is taken by the agency and held in a hole until he breaks and claims that he has no family, no allegiances.

Audiences see another flashback to when Kim (Jasika Nicole), the love of Huck's life, and Javi (Jordan Carreras), his son, get off the train and spot Huck. When Javi sees Huck and gives him a dollar, thinking he is just a regular homeless man, Huck notes the time: 7:52, the numbers that he has been repeating all episode. Watching Huck re-discover his past life and cling on to the one moment he has with his only son is sure to pull at fans' heartstrings. Huck has been through so much, and to learn that he had a family he loved and was forced to give them up for his job only adds to his tragic backstory.

5 "All Roads Lead to Fitz"

Season 2, Episode 5

When Governor Reston (Tom Amandes) shoots the man that his wife Joan (Brenda Strong) accused of rape, he calls Olivia Pope to help him manage the publicity of the situation. While Governor Reston looks like the hero in this situation for saving his wife, it soon comes to light that his wife was actually having an affair with this man, and she cried rape because she was afraid of being caught. Now an innocent man is dead and Governor Reston and his wife have to decide who is going to take the fall for the murder.

Ever since Olivia and her high-powered friends rigged the Presidential election in favor of Fitz, Governor Reston, the man who should have won the Presidency, has never been the same. This one decision created a ripple effect that resulted in an untenable marriage, an affair, and now the murder of an innocent man. This story is made even sadder when Olivia discovers that Reston did know about the affair, and had actually planned to kill both the man and his wife, until his wife cried rape.

4 "Happy Birthday, Mr. President"

Season 2, Episode 8

In this emotional episode, President Grant has been shot and the White House is doing their best to keep the American people calm and informed, while also processing the potential loss of the President. While Fitz is in the hospital, Vice President Sally Langston (Kate Burton) takes this opportunity to make a move for the role of Commander in Chief by asking for cabinet members to sign executive power over to her. Audiences learn more about the history of Olivia and Fitz's relationship, while watching Olivia balance the press and her feelings for Fitz.

Despite the fact that a beloved character is in a dire situation, none of the other characters can spend much time processing and mourning, because there is always work to be done in the White House. Not only must the team reassure the American people that the President will be okay, and their country will be looked after, but with Vice President Langston trying to take over, they have to shift focus to protecting the President's office too. Additionally, Olivia, as her romantic affiliation with Fitz is a secret, is not allowed the same space to mourn as his family.

3 "Extinction"

Season 6, Episode 6

Another innocent life is lost in this episode of Scandal. When an old girlfriend, Sandra Potter (Tonya Pinkins), comes back into Eli Pope's (Joe Morton) life, he is excited, until he realizes that she did not come on her own volition. When Eli confronts Sandra about why she is back, she admits that she is being used by Samantha Ruland (Zoe Perry) and Theodore Peus (David Warshofsky) to force him to help them get Mellie Grant elected President. After Eli goes through with the plan, he refuses to cooperate any further, but this doesn't work for Samantha and Theodore.

In order to prove to Samantha that he doesn't have any weaknesses and therefore cannot be forced to continue working for her, Eli shoots Sandra in the head, killing her. Regardless of the fact that audiences can see that Eli genuinely cares about Sandra, and even offered her ways of escaping to protect her, he was unwilling to allow anyone a means of leverage over him, even if it meant killing Sandra in such a brutal and abrupt way.

2 "Transfer of Power"

Season 6, Episode 16

Finally, the person responsible for the assassination of President-Elect Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) is discovered in this episode. Throughout the season, every possible suspect has been explored, and it's not until Olivia rewatches the footage of the assassination that she realizes that it's Luna Vargas (Tessie Santiago), Frankie's wife, who is responsible. Unfortunately, Luna has been named the new President-Elect, Mellie Grant's, VP, and it will be difficult to bring her to justice given her new role.

When Olivia and Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) tell Luna that they will expose what she did to the whole world unless she kills herself, Luna realizes that her ultimate goal of sweeping reforms in the name of her late husband won't be feasible anymore, and obliges. Frankie and his campaign represented hope for the American people and that is why they voted for him to be President. Tragically, it was his wife who hired the team to get his opponent elected, and when that didn't work, they resorted to killing the man who could change things for the better.

1 "Everything's Coming Up Mellie"

Season 3, Episode 7

While Olivia and the team are busy looking into the death of her mother, Maya (Khandi Alexander), Mellie is on a mission to bolster her public image, which has tanked recently. As Mellie welcomes camera crews and reporters to the White House, audiences get a glimpse into the life of a younger Mellie and Fitz during Fitz's race to become the Governor of California. Unfortunately, Fitz's father, Jerry (Barry Bostwick), sexually assaults Mellie during a late-night conversation. Without telling anyone what has happened to her, Mellie finds a way to use what Jerry did against him by forcing him to help his son win the race.

Mellie was always expected to take care of Fitz, regardless of how that would make her feel. And despite the traumatic event that Mellie endured, she never offloaded her burden onto anyone and was forced to carry it all by herself. While carrying this, she is seen as a villain by the press and within her own house, and only receives care and empathy in fleeting moments. Regardless of how fans may have felt about Mellie, this piece of her past gives a new perspective on just how much she was willing to sacrifice for her husband and herself.

