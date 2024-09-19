Thanks to the hit ABC show, Scandal, the brainchild of the one and only, Shonda Rhimes, regular citizens have an insanely accurate inside look into the workings of the upper echelons of politics. The agendas. The dealings. The scandals… The political thriller show premiered in 2017 and aired on Thursday nights on ABC. For its massively successful primetime run, Scandal was loyally watched by millions of viewers. Then it premiered on Netflix only to get big numbers all over again.

Now, it’s available to lucky Hulu subscribers. For seven years, Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, and the rest of the cast entertained and enthralled, and almost every week their crisis management exploits were a hot topic around the country, if not in every territory where the show aired. But it wasn’t all good. Scandal got dark at times. Here’s a recap of a few episodes when viewers would have probably preferred to avert their eyes rather than watch those dramatizations of the world’s most powerful doing their dirty dealings.

10 "Nobody Likes Babies"

Season 2, Episode 13

Free and fair elections are part and parcel of the fabric that the democratic political system is built on and voters want to believe that they are participating in them. Interference or election rigging from third-party entities or individuals is not a pleasant thought. But it happens. And it impacts millions of lives worldwide, because the unanswerable question is - what would the world be like if the other candidate had won? Season 2 of Scandal succinctly recapped the damage that such interference, done for righteous reasons, or not, could cause.

Fitzgerald Grant III was running for president. But his team had run the numbers, their guy wasn’t going to win. Unless…. Scandal writers weaved a tale so convoluted that they not only got the regular people of their fictionalized America caught up in this political scheme, but a large part of Scandal’s main and supporting cast of characters as well. Much to viewers' chagrin, Fitz and Olivia’s illicit love story, which was a highlight in Scandal’s political melee and made for peak television, was put on the back burner for the second half of the season after Fitz discovers that it was those who were closest to him that rigged the election in his favor. 'Olitz' wasn't the only Shondaland couple to get the heartbreak hotel treatment, but Olivia and Fitz's journey certainly had Scandal viewers riled up.

9 "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang"

Season 3, Episode 14

In real life, love and relationships are hard even on the best days. Although they can be spotted with beautiful moments, a lot of times love, romantic or platonic, makes us cry. Finding love can be the most wonderful achievement, but the true beauty of love exists in holding on to and nurturing it. When those beautiful moments of discovery are mirrored perfectly on screen like it was with Cyrus and his spouse, James Novak, (Dan Bucantinksy), it’s an undeniable hit and, suddenly for those watching, love doesn’t seem so hard anymore. Until the writers on Scandal got hold of the concept that it is.

Viewers would have to have hearts made of stone if they weren’t even the tiniest bit affected by the death of Cyrus Beene’s dear husband, and the circumstances surrounding his death. James was simply trying to be a good journalist and do the right thing. Fighting for justice and all that jazz. But Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) cuts him down. Viciously. Some would say without reason, but really because James was about to blow the lid off of Jake’s nefarious plotting. It made for one of the most graphic and heartbreaking episodes in Scandal’s history.

8 "The Price of Free and Fair Elections"

Season 3, Episode 18

As one of the brightest stars on the Olivia Pope and Associates crisis management team, Harrison Wright, played brilliantly by Colombus Short, was like most upwardly mobile young men of his ilk. He was intelligent, and handsome, had a good job and good friends, and found a bit of time in his busy schedule to pursue his, uh, social life… It was good fun, as things usually are for the real-life men that his character was based on. Harrison, like other men like him, worked his way up, and he was soon about to finally receive his flowers.

Only in Scandal, Harrison’s flowers formed in the shape of a funeral wreath. His departure left a gaping hole in the OPA team that Liv, Quinn, Huck, and Abby had to pull together like the family of gladiators if they were to close it. Harrison’s untimely death was because he attempted to stop the plot to kill President Grant’s son, Jerry. Like so many others who die before their time, the ones behind are left asking why. As is the case in Scandal. Ultimately, the writers’ explanation as to why one of the show’s most popular characters was killed off when things were looking good for him left fans scratching their heads. This episode is one of Scandal's saddest episodes.

7 "The Price of Free and Fair Elections"

Season 3, Episode 18

The beauty of Scandal is how it was able to seamlessly blend real-life scenarios with heightened television drama to keep primetime viewers entertained. However, this episode is considered to be one of the most memorable and worst. Mothers everywhere must have truly understood the pain and vulnerability that Mellie Grant, perfectly embodied by the incomparable Bellamy Young, felt during this beautifully horrific episode.

Eli Pope (Joe Morton) did his big one when he ordered the President’s son killed in retaliation for Fitz walking away with Olivia’s heart. In essence, the theme of this storyline was family dysfunction, because not only were the Pope’s at odds which caused the event in the first place, after the death of Jerry Grant Jr., (Dylan Minnette), but the rest of the Grant family also understandably fell apart. The upheaval that followed mirrored the worst in people who are trying to cope with trauma. Everyone fictional and otherwise was glad when, after season 4 of Scandal, the Grant’s were finally able to heal and move on from this dark tale.

6 "YOLO"

Season 3, Episode 9

There are no words to describe what it’s like for children, even grown ones, to lose a parent or find out the truth about them and how they lived. Assumptions and preconceived notions are tossed out the window when reality fills in those nebulous blanks about the people responsible for one’s upbringing. Olivia Pope always knew that her parents had a difficult relationship, but as with children who live in functionally dysfunctional households, young Olivia had no idea what it was until she was an adult.

By this point in Scandal audiences have traveled with Olivia as she navigates a relationship with her father despite very complicated circumstances. But when Mama Pope (Khandi Alexander) arrives and the parents' barely hidden animosity towards each other takes center stage, the audience and Olivia get trapped in a tug-of-war battle of not knowing which parental Pope to trust. Both Olivia and the audience are torn. Everyone has an opinion, however, and when Abby (Darby Stanchfield) urges Olivia to hug Maya goodbye before shipping her off to Hong Kong to hide her from Command, it’s understood that people’s opinions are no substitute for lived experiences as Olivia quickly regrets her decision when she remembers a long-ago phone call proving that her mother is the dangerous terrorist that her father claimed she was. This plot and others are artfully explored on the Scandal re-watch podcast, Unpacking the Toolbox with the actress who played Quinn Perkins on Scandal, Katie Lowes.

5 "Wild Card"

Season 5, Episode 12

In today’s political climate, voters hold very little expectations about what is going to be reported about impending elections or the candidates who dominate news streams, and on scripted television, just like in real-life presidential races, anything can happen and it’s all news. Scandal viewers could not have predicted what they were going to see during the epic episode during the fifth season of Scandal where Cyrus Beene, played by the talented Jeff Perry, perfectly depicted the unsavory side of what political ambition looks like. In its entirety, especially due to this storyline and Perry's performance, Scandal is among the best political dramas series' that give audiences a taste of the nasty side of the business.

The episode veered on the edge of the horror genre. Cyrus Beene finds the person who he wants to run for President, Governor Francisco Vargas of Pennsylvania (Ricardo Chivira). Frankie Vargas is the good guy, the quintessential “white hat” wearer, and is undoubtedly much loved by the “American” public. That’s why Cyrus has him shot, non-lethally of course, to tug on America’s heartstrings for the ratings and the votes. It was just the beginning of Cyrus’ maniacal plan to put his guy in the top spot in the White House by making sure the public woke up to the news that there was an attempt on a presidential candidate's life. Imagine that.

4 "The Decision"

Season 6, Episode 10

People ask the heavens for a life do-over all the time. Lament how things would be different if such and such had happened to them instead. It’s normal. Even Rhimes would love to bring Olivia Pope back. Fantasizing about a parallel universe isn’t taboo, as it’s usually written off as daydreaming to escape from mediocrity and the daily mundane. But sometimes it becomes a little too much to continue choosing to live in make-believe unless the subjects in question are Olivia Pope and the crew.

This episode was less than memorable as the usually steady and pragmatic Olivia Pope is caught with her hand in the alternate reality cookie jar, wondering what her life would be like if Fitz had not won the election. The writers forgot that the whole point is that he did and things were much more spicy in all the characters’ lives because of it. The main characters' what-if, alternative lives fell flat. And really, who wants to watch Olivia Pope in Vermont making jam and pushing out babies? ‘The Decision’ was a waste of talent in both the real and make-believe worlds.

3 "Survival of the Fittest"

Season 6, Episode 1

Like certain politicians in the real world who are respected if not liked by their constituents but somehow can’t seem to catch enough of a break to shatter the political glass ceiling – ahem, first name Hilary, last name Clinton, there’s not much even the most adversarial political opponent can do to keep them down for long. As was Scandal's stars' message at the Democratic National Convention in August, when Washington and Goldwyn reunited for a completely on-brand initiative. Scandal played with that idea by giving viewers what they wanted back in season 5. Frankie Vargas as president. However, this is one scenario where art did not imitate life. In Scandal's world, the celebration was short-lived.

Cyrus Beene was Vargas’ running mate and that storyline would have been enough to carry the season through to a glorious finale. But no, moments after it was announced that Vargas won the election, he was shot down at the podium in front of the nation. An evil plot orchestrated by none other than Rowan, or as he is more famously known, Papa Pope. As the audience in the arena looked on incredulously when their beloved Frankie Vargas was assassinated before their eyes, so did viewers around the world. This was most definitely one of Scandal’s darkest, most shocking, and twisted episodes.

2 "Watch Me"

Season 7, Episode 1

Many people have speculated that the realm of political agendas and policymaking is secretly run by faceless men in back offices. Never to be identified by name. While that might be just a tad on the dramatic side, it didn’t stop Scandal from preying on real fear and pursuing the storyline that made television’s favorite heroine lose her white hat.

It’s widely commented that the entirety of the seventh season of the hit show was all sorts of wrong. Nevertheless, 5.52 million unsuspecting people tuned in to watch Olivia Pope lead B6-13 and, by extension, the White House as President Mellie Grant’s Chief of Staff. And she led both with an iron first right out of the gate. Little did Scandal fans know that playing political favorites and outright blackmailing members of congress and senators to push the newly elected President Mellie Grant’s political agenda during her first 100 days were just the tip of Olivia Pope’s iceberg.

1 "Adventures In Babysitting"

Season 7, Episode 5

The great Lord Acton is quoted, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” It’s one of those anecdotes that is as accurate as it is still applicable. People tend to get dizzy and lightheaded when placed in positions of authority, ask WWE’s Ed McMahon. It’s not just in the political jungle where the crowned can be rightfully accused of sometimes taking things a little too far, and the one thing that Scandal is going to do is mirror the greats on modern-day Capitol Hill.

Olivia Pope had everyone in their feelings during the series of episodes. She was Command, the leader of the super-secret underground organization B6-13. Heads were on the chopping block, and Olivia, like her father, Eli, when he was head of the organization, wasn’t pulling any punches. Unfortunately, for Mellie and almost every viewer who watched this episode, Mellie’s new love interest stood in Olivia’s way. So, she removed him. With impunity. Olivia Pope isn't the only memorable female character to lead a hit television drama, but she is one of the best of the at times morally questionable and controversial few.

