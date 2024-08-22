This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Lead stars of Scandal reunited at Democratic National Convention after 6 years.

In the series, Tony Goldwyn played a Republican president with Democratic values.

Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington, helped President Fitz with PR in Scandal.

Six years after Scandal ended, President Fitzgerald Grant made a comeback. But for one night only. This week, the series' lead stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn attended the Democratic National Convention and today they posted a photo celebrating their reunion at the event with candid photos. In the Shonda Rhimes series, Goldwyn played a president whose views would certainly align with Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, even though he was a Republican politician in the series.

In the photos that Washington posted on social media, the actor wrote the caption "giving people what they want," suggesting that it would be great if Grant could be a real-life candidate. In the series, he was the 44th President of the United States and was popular enough to score a re-election — even though the drama surrounding him almost prevented his candidacy and eventual win.

At the same time, Fitz's campaign was only able to hit a home run after Olivia Pope (Washington) became involved in it. A communications director and the best fixer in D.C., Olivia is known for being able to handle even the most disastrous PR nightmares, and she's credited with greatly helping Fitz make his way to the Oval Office — as well as his successor Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young). The problem was, Olivia and Fitz became romantically involved in the process, which put both their careers at risk.

What Happens With Olivia and Fitz In The End of Scandal?

Fitz's tendency towards Democratic values was one of the storylines from Scandal. The President was often accused of being a RINO, which created conflict with several of his party members and his wife and First Lady Mellie. This ended up making him become the very first President to divorce the First Lady while in office. In the final season of the series, Olivia becomes Mellie's white hat, AKA the most powerful person in the world and the invisible hand that handles all unpopular decisions that the President has to make. "Olitz" fans only became truly happy when Season 7 wrapped and the couple finally managed to overcome all the drama and make jam together in Vermont — depending on how you look at the series finale.

After Scandal, Goldwyn went on to star in several movies and was in some Oscar standouts such as King Richard and Best Picture winner Oppenheimer. Recently, he joined the cast of long-running procedural Law & Order. Washington was recently in Prime Video's acclaimed series Little Fires Everywhere, and currently she is the lead in Hulu sitcom UnPrisoned.

You can stream all seasons of Scandal now.

Scandal A former White House Communications Director starts her own crisis management firm only to realize her clients are not the only ones with secrets. Release Date April 5, 2012 Creator Shonda Rhimes Cast Kerry Washington , Darby Stanchfield , Guillermo Diaz , Jeff Perry , Joshua Malina , Katie Lowes , Bellamy Young , Tony Goldwyn Seasons 7 Studio ABC

watch on disney+