Scandal never wanted for interesting characters. With fixers, politicians, spies, and journalists abound, the series maintains a rich ensemble cast to support its protagonist, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington). But in the transition between its first and second seasons, Scandal drops the ball in its choice to write out what could have very well been one of its best-supporting characters. Scandal should never have gotten rid of Stephen Finch (Henry Ian Cusick).

'Scandal' Got Sloppy In Finch's Disappearance

Image via ABC

Series showrunner and creator Shonda Rhimes is quoted as saying on Finch's second season absence "In the making of the show, there was less for him to do than is deserving of him. I felt, why hold him back from doing other things?" But that simply didn't have to be the case. In fact, Scandal's second season handles his absence poorly. The justifications for Finch leaving Pope & Associates don't really match up with what we see of his character in the first season. Finch is among the most dedicated and understanding of Olivia's friends in the first season. The implication is that he was so disgusted at Olivia's choice to defend Quinn for allegedly bombing a building, but this makes no sense. If anyone would trust Olivia's judgment on this, it would be Finch.

Additionally, Finch's absence leaves a gaping hole in the narrative. It makes sense that his absence would be felt as Pope & Associates scrambles to work without him. But because Cusick didn't come back at all, flashbacks to Olivia's past that should include her good friend Stephen Finch just...don't. It's jarring to watch the series delve into how Olivia met each of her friends while completely neglecting someone who, just episodes ago, was one of the most important people in her life. Quite frankly, at a point, it begins to break immersion. As an audience member, you become distinctly aware that Finch the character isn't just gone – Henry Ian Cusick, his actor, is too.

'Scandal' Didn't Need To Drop Finch