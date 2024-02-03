The Big Picture Scandal portrays the dark underbelly of D.C. politics, showcasing ruthless and manipulative political figures who rely on Olivia Pope to fix their scandals.

Judy Smith, the real-life inspiration for Olivia Pope, is a renowned crisis manager who has worked with high-profile clients, including political figures and large corporations.

Smith's influence on Scandal is evident, from the realistic portrayal of crisis management to the inclusion of a trailblazing Black woman as the lead character, played by Kerry Washington.

The U.S. political climate was quite optimistic when Scandal premiered on ABC in April 2012. President Barack Obama was closing in on a second term, the financial crisis was over, and things were looking up. It was the ideal time for a show to showcase D.C.'s dark underbelly and all the scandalous cover-ups orchestrated by the political elite. The political figures in Scandal were not some representation of morality and righteousness; they were ruthless and manipulative, and at the center of their salacious screw-ups was the woman who could fix it all, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington). As incredible as Scandal's storylines were, perhaps even more impressive is that Olivia Pope is based on real-life "fixer" and crisis manager-extraordinaire Judy Smith.

Scandal A former White House Communications Director starts her own crisis management firm only to realize her clients are not the only ones with secrets. Release Date April 5, 2012 Creator Shonda Rhimes Cast Kerry Washington , Darby Stanchfield , Guillermo Diaz , Jeff Perry , Joshua Malina , Katie Lowes , Bellamy Young , Tony Goldwyn Main Genre Thriller Seasons 7 Studio ABC

What Is 'Scandal' About?

Scandal follows the lawyers of Olivia Pope & Associates as they attempt to shield their high-profile clients from embarrassment and disgrace. Olivia Pope is the ultimate spin doctor, helping notorious politicos re-brand their images and overcome career-ruining scandals. However, this isn't a law office; it's far from it. It's a public relations firm staffed with lawyers who know the ins and outs of media coverage, public opinion, and, of course, the law.

The political underworld of Washington D.C. is full of back-door deals, borderline-ethical transactions, and thinly-veiled power grabs. In a world where power guarantees access to any and everything, transgressions abound, and Olivia Pope and her "gladiators in suits" are there to ensure those transgressions remain buried. They know how to operate in the gray areas, in the space outside the lines, as they deftly predict their opponents' next moves and manage to come out ahead for their clients.

At the heart of Scandal is the character of Olivia Pope. Pope is a fast-talking, direct, and effective communicator who thrives in deceitful D.C. She is known for her chic fashion sense, particularly her love of wearing white, which is a stand-out choice against the typically understated black and gray of Washington, D.C. Pope is as unflappable as they come. She is rarely rattled, even in tense situations, like in the episode "Sweet Baby," when she shows up short of ransom money, is threatened at gunpoint, and still manages to dominate the situation and get her client's baby back. The best thing about Olivia Pope is that so much of her character came from her real-life inspiration, Judy Smith, including her love of wine and popcorn.

Judy Smith Is the Real-Life "Fixer" Behind 'Scandal'

In the world of D.C. politics, Judy Smith is famous, perhaps even more so now because many people know of her through her connection to Scandal. Before becoming the go-to "fixer" for celebrities and politicians, she worked as Deputy Press Secretary to President George H.W. Bush. After earning a B.S. in Public Relations from Boston University and a J.D. from American University, Smith worked in various public relations roles, including for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. After earning her groundbreaking position as Deputy Press Secretary to President Bush, the first woman of color in that role, she left the White House to start her own consulting firm, Smith & Company, specializing in crisis management.

Judy Smith explains her job in crisis management as problem-solving. When others come to her, seeking help, she asks, "What would you expect from the other person?" It comes down to owning mistakes and being accountable. She has helped some big celebrities, political figures, and large corporations take responsibility for their actions and win in the court of public opinion. Smith helped Monica Lewinsky through the Clinton Scandal, and she's represented high-profile clients that include Jesse Jackson Jr., Wesley Snipes, and Angelina Jolie, among others. She has also worked as a communications advisor for some of the largest companies in the world, including Amazon, Facebook, Sony, and Walmart. Her highly sought-after problem-solving skills have made her privy to some highly hush-hush secrets. One can only guess at the similarities between her clients' problems and the ones Olivia Pope faces in Scandal.

Where Do Judy Smith and 'Scandal's Olivia Pope Intersect?

For all the information that exists on Judy Smith, you'd be hard-pressed to find out any actual details of the clients she represents. That's the point, after all. And this makes for an interesting conundrum. As Co-Executive Producer of Scandal, Smith was highly involved in the series. She gave feedback on every script and helped keep the scenes based in reality, at least in terms of how a crisis management team would respond. Her experience working in the White House provided valuable insights into the daily grind of employees on staff as well as how those employees would handle extreme circumstances, like an attempted assassination of the president. But as far as the actual scandals portrayed in the show, those were highly fictionalized, like Olivia Pope's affair with President Fitzgerald "Fitz" Thomas Grant III (Tony Goldwyn).

The other element of realness that Judy Smith was passionate about including in Scandal was that Olivia Pope look like her. Smith, herself being the first woman of color to serve as Deputy Press Secretary, wanted to ensure Olivia Pope represented her not just in characteristics and mannerisms, but as a trailblazing woman of color. Scandal is the first series in forty years with a Black woman as the lead, something for which Smith advocated. Beyond representing Smith as authentically as possible, the decision to place Kerry Washington in the lead role of Olivia Pope proved that millions of people wanted to watch an extraordinary show with a non-white lead.

Judy Smith's influence on Scandal is undeniable. From Olivia Pope's glamorous wardrobe to high-stakes political drama, the series takes more than a little inspiration from the real-life woman who blazed a trail for female entrepreneurs. As a highly sought-after image "fixer," Smith repeatedly proves she knows how to handle a sticky situation. She has also proven just how relevant her work is to those not in the limelight. Her book, Good Self, Bad Self, provides expert advice on "how to bounce back from a personal crisis," something everyone can relate to. Some of Smith's most significant work may actually be in the everyday people she helps. Whether it's inspiring other women to dream big or helping people overcome significant life challenges, Smith's dedication to her work is unassailable, and her impact on network TV is unforgettable.

