TV aficionados are familiar with the bottle episode, an episode of a TV series that uses as few sets and cast members as possible. Many of these, from Breaking Bad to Community, are held in extremely high regard for the strength of the writing and using what could be regarded as a filler episode to further develop the characters with no outside distractions. The bottle movie, however, is a similar beast, a film powered almost entirely by the strength of its writing and characters.

A novel concept, a compelling conversation, because if you're going to trap the audience in a house, a room, a coffin, it is important that they're actually interested in who they're trapped with. Some extremely successful films have followed this format, from acclaimed dramas such as 12 Angry Men to coming-of-age classics like The Breakfast Club. However, the two genres in which the bottle movie frequently shine by using the strengths of each are comedy and horror, as shown by the 2020 Shudder original film Scare Me.

Image via Shudder

Directed by Josh Ruben and starring himself and Aya Cash, the film starts with the classic setup of being stuck at a cabin in the woods during a power outage. The two trapped in this situation are writers, the bestselling Fanny (Cash) and the amateur Fred (Ruben), who find it fitting to tell each other scary stories. As the night goes on, even as the stories grow even more complex, tensions rise between the two, with the true horror not being what you're isolated from, but who you're isolated with. As this film came out in October 2020, isolation had become a very familiar concept to many, and while COVID-19 is not mentioned in this film, its horror had become all too real for many of us.

The Bottle Movie In Horror

There are few things in this world scarier than the idea of being stuck, existentially, of course, it makes your head spin, but in a literal sense there's nothing worse. If the maddening boredom doesn't kill you, then what would be worse than being stuck in a place that becomes increasingly more dangerous? Being buried alive, explored in the film Buried, is where many people's minds go to, the smallest, most confined space one could think of, so small that even air becomes a limited resource. Of course, even the spaces where one could get up and walk around can have you running and hiding. Home invasion movies find their place in the Bottle Movie, You're Next, and Hush make the home terrifying by adding an unfamiliar and threatening force to corrupt a space many consider their main comfort.

Then, of course, there's the classic horror story set up of films like The Evil Dead and Scare Me, the combination of imprisonment and invasion: You're taking a vacation to one of your country's many serene environments, staying in a cabin deep in the wilderness, a quiet time away from the humdrum of life and the people in it. However, what you didn't account for was something going wrong, maybe the power goes out, or you're stuck in some freak weather condition, or worst of all, an uninvited guest. The Strangers goes the home invasion route, The Evil Dead goes supernatural, however, Scare Me takes a different angle. The horror builds slowly, tension simmering underneath the surface as an unstable balancing act is performed between the two writers of colleagues having a fun night in, and rivals competing for dominance over the other. There's something even behind that, even darker, as we learn more about Fred, you start to realize that Fanny may be in terrible danger, and there's no one around to help her.

The Stories We Tell

All of this is told through a series of increasingly bizarre scary stories told by Fanny, Fred, and a stray delivery driver, Carlos (Chris Redd). Werewolves, demons, and wish-granting trolls galore including voices and self-generated sound effects. Ruben is a comedy alumnus, having worked at CollegeHumor for many years, this film is as funny as it is suspenseful. Bottle comedies are usually known for quotable lines and stand-out performances. When one brings up the movie Clue, for example, many funny scenes come to mind. You don't need much production value to simply be funny, just a great script and actors.

They're not just telling scary stories in Scare Me, because Fanny and Fred are writers, so stories are interrupted and cut with the two giving each other notes on how the plot can be stronger, or that something is far too cliché. This not only works to add to the building animosity between the two, but also brings you out of the moment with the one telling the story. As they've got nothing but each other and an admittedly quite comfortable cabin in the Catskills, they don't have the production values, props, or costumes to tell the story the way it is in their heads, aside from the incredible cinematography. So not only are Fanny, Fred, and Carlos telling these stories and talking them out, but they're literally creating these worlds for the viewer. These tales of death, blood, and destruction are told using incredibly physical comedic performances from all three actors as they play the monsters and the victims, create the sound effects and narrate the entire story. You laugh at their tales, but it's the reality outside of it that is truly frightening.

The best part about how successful bottle movies are is that, because of the low production value and budget required to make them work, it gives an independent filmmaker what they need to tell a story within the limitations they have, and a diverse array of genres and tones to work with. Scare Me succeeds at blending comedy and horror masterfully, and it inspires you to create in a small space and set yourself a challenge to stir a certain emotion with an audience, whether it be scares or laughter, using as little as possible.