Horror buff Rad Chad is coming back from the grave for another anthology of terror and laughs in Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge. Shudder announced the directors and cast members who've boarded the follow-up to the streamer's beloved original Scare Package, which includes plenty of new faces to add to the body count. The highly anticipated sequel is expected out later on in 2022 from co-creators Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns.

Among the biggest returning cast members for the sequel are Zoe Graham and Byron Brown, along with "Rad Chad" Buckley himself, Jeremy King. Scare Package has been a bit of a breakout opportunity for King in particular, though he's had steady work as various members of the Buckley clan throughout Koontz's recent films. The trio is joined by actors with a variety of experience in and out of the horror genre, including Mad Men star Rich Sommer, Kelli Maroney, Graham Skipper, Maria Olsen, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye.

Only director Anthony Cousins is returning from the previous film's lineup of directors. He's set to helm "The Night He Came Back Part VI: The Night She Came Back," a sequel to his segment from the original film starring Chelsea Grant. Joining Cousins in the director's chair is Alexandra Barreto, who directs "Welcome to the 90s," Australian filmmaker Rachele Wiggins with "We're So Dead," and UK filmmaker Jed Shepherd, who helms "Special Edition." Shepherd's segment will feature members of the cast of Host, one of his previous films for the horror streamer.

Scare Package II picks up immediately where the original left off, with Rad Chad dead at the hands of a stereotypical horror serial killer known as the Devil's Lake Impaler. Survivors of the Impaler's massacre attend the funeral of the local video store owner to pay respects, only to be trapped in an elaborate death game. The guests, which include the original film's final girl Jessie (Graham) and Rad Chad's desperate wannabe employee, Sam (Brown), must work together to solve the traps laid out. All they have to go on are the rules of horror as each trap reflects the horror aficionado's favorite creepy flicks.

Koontz celebrated the grand return of Rad Chad and the cavalcade of creepy yet comedic segments while speaking to the nature of horror sequels, saying, "Sequels have such a maligned, but significant part of horror history, so we couldn’t resist tackling the tropes that we know and love so well from our favorite horror franchises. But we knew that in true sequel fashion we’d have to go bigger, funnier, and gorier, and this batch of filmmakers embraced that challenge in every way!"

Joining Koontz and Burns as producers are Ashleigh Snead and Alex Euting with Shawn Talley and Farrell Rose co-producing for Paper Street Pictures. It's Paper Street's sixth collaboration with Shudder, continuing a relationship that brought about the previous Scare Package, The Pale Door, and the upcoming Sorry About the Demon starring Emily Hagins. Scare Package II brings Rad Chad back later this year.

