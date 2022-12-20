Horror enthusiast Rad Chad will soon have his revenge with the release of Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge later this week on Shudder. The film follows up the horror streamer's hit anthology series by inviting everyone to Chad's funeral only to lock them up in a series of lethal games based on his favorite movies. The guests must use their wits and horror knowledge to get out of the funeral alive. Before taking everyone back to his horror emporium, Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from the meta-horror comedy that shows a deadly and disgusting version of the classic party game beer pong.

The clip sees the gang walking in and realizing that a beer pong table is set up and waiting for them. This is no ordinary college party game though. Rather than sinking balls into cups and throwing back alcoholic beverages, the aim of the game is to cure yourself of poison. Each ball is labeled antidote. As they try to play the game, however, they also realize that the mastermind behind this gave them a hint that they had to sink the antidote balls into the right-numbered cups in order to get it right and survive. If they drink the wrong cup, it means spewing acidic vomit and melting whoever is unfortunate to be standing in the splash zone into a pile of bloody goo.

Scare Package II hails from creative partners Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns who last teamed to help produce the Steven Lang-led Old Man. The main cast from their first anthology will be back or the sequel with Jeremy King reprising his role as the titular Rad Chad, Zoe Graham returning as Final Girl Jesse, and comedian Byron Brown playing Rad Chad's old wannabe employee Sam. Rounding out the cast is a mix of horror veterans and others including Rich Sommer, Shakira Ja'nai Paye, Kelli Maroney, Graham Skipper, Maria Olsen, Steph Barkley, Barbara Bingham, Chelsea Grant, Jemma Moore, and Caroline Ward.

Image via Shudder

Who's Directing the Individual Segments of Scare Package II?

Compared to the original Scare Package, which went for an 80s aesthetic, Scare Package II is looking to capture the 90s with a focus on the biggest tropes of the time from J-horror to torture porn and everything in between. As such, only one director is returning from the previous outing - Anthony Cousins with his sequel segment "The Night He Came Back Part VI: The Night She Came Back." Mayans M.C. star Alexandra Barreto leads the string of new directors including Jed Shepherd and Rachele Wiggins. Koontz will also direct part of the anthology.

Shudder premieres Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge just before Christmas on December 22. Check out the exclusive, vomit-inducing clip below.