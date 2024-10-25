Reality television and the horror genre seem incompatible, and yet there are reality shows that take a deep dive into the macabre. The most iconic of these shows would have to be Scare Tactics, a hidden camera show that took pranks to a whole other level. While Punk'd often reveled in getting one over on celebrities and Jackass put its cast through the physical pranking wringer, Scare Tactics took it one step further by sculpting pranks that placed users in the middle of a horror movie. Visiting your sick niece at the hospital? She'd start contorting and spewing gibberish in the vein of The Exorcist. Going out to get the mail? A hideous creature jumps out of the bushes and startles you. With Scare Tactics enjoying a revival, here's a look at its history and how it's connected to horror icons.

‘Scare Tactics’ Took a Different Approach to Its Pranks

Scare Tactics leaned into the "mini horror movie" aspect by actually filming certain parts of the show like a horror movie. The music, the camerawork, and, of course, the makeup were designed to give people who appeared on the show the fright of their lives. Scare Tactics even created a show within a show, "Fear Antics," to lure prank targets in. Despite the frightening moments, Scare Tactics is also considerably less mean-spirited than most reality shows; most people who wound up on the first incarnation of the show are there because their friends and family want to see their reactions. “We pride ourselves on doing the kind of storytelling where we get people to believe things that are absolutely ridiculous,” Scare Tactics co-creator Steve Hallock said in a 2019 interview to promote the series hitting Netflix. “The fact that everyone’s set up by a friend or a family member also hopefully takes the sting out of people thinking that it’s mean-spirited.”

Shannen Doherty & Tracy Morgan Hosted the Original Version of ‘Scare Tactics’

Close

Scare Tactics didn't just break tradition by taking a cinematic approach to its pranks. It was one of the first ever reality series to air on the SyFy channel, and it even scored a host that sci-fi/horror fans would approve of: Shannen Doherty. Doherty's roles in Heathers and Charmed made her the perfect fit for Scare Tactics' frightening setups, but midway through Season 2, she was replaced by Stephen Baldwin. Season 3 saw another shakeup in hosts, as Tracy Morgan joined the show, and gave it a burst of energy in the process.

Morgan was best known at the time for his comedic roles on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, and he brought that same approach to his time hosting Scare Tactics. This helped take the edge off of some of the more frightening pranks and reminded people that Scare Tactics first and foremost is meant to be a prank show. Nowhere was this more evident than in a Season 4 episode where Morgan pretended to be held hostage for ransom. Morgan, to his credit, took it all in stride. "The writers did a great job. We wanted to make the stakes high, and that's what we did," he told Entertainment Weekly.

‘Scare Tactics’ Came Back Thanks to Jordan Peele

Image via Peacock

After the original Scare Tactics ended, attempts were made to get it back on the air. First, Blumhouse threw its hat into the ring to revive the series, riding the success of its horror-based pedigree. But it was Jordan Peele who brought Scare Tactics back to its current incarnation, producing a reboot via his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Peele is the perfect choice to spearhead a revival of Scare Tactics — which began airing this month on Peacock; anyone who's seen his horror work knows he can bring the scares, and anyone who's watched his work on Key & Peele knows that he has a gift for comedic timing. Scare Tactics has even updated its choice of host, with the TV-headed host Flip (JeCobi Swain) offering dry witticisms throughout new episodes.

Whether you watched the original series or are following the currently airing incarnation, Scare Tactics is the perfect binge-watch for the Halloween season. It's got plenty of scares, but it also feels genuinely good-natured with its setups. Just watch out...you never know if you'll be on the show one day.

The original Scare Tactics is available to rent on Prime Video while the currently airing version can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock