The Big Picture The original Scarface from 1932 pushed social boundaries with its explicit violence and portrayal of crime, facing censorship and banishment in certain cities.

Howard Hawks' Scarface is an unflinching depiction of crime and violence, with its visceral rawness balanced by formalist flourishes and a reflection of Prohibition-era Chicago.

The original Scarface remains ahead of its time and holds greater historical importance and influence compared to the 1983 remake, which lacks the same vigor and concise vision.

A film maligned upon release, Scarface was perhaps ahead of its time in 1983. It captured the glossy neon aesthetic and overbearing capitalist hunger of the 1980s, but perhaps it was just too bloated and immersed in excess for audiences to consume. As our understanding and fascination with the criminal underworld expanded, along with its reappraisal in the hip-hop community, Scarface, like its protagonist, indelibly played by Al Pacino, Tony Montana, rose from the bottom and ascended to modern classic status. However, the Brian De Palma remake will never rise to the same greatness as the original Scarface from 1932 by Howard Hawks, a timeless and formative classic of the gangster genre.

Scarface (1932) An ambitious and nearly insane violent gangster climbs the ladder of success in the mob, but his weaknesses prove to be his downfall. Release Date April 9, 1932 Director Howard Hawks , Richard Rosson Cast Paul Muni , Ann Dvorak , Karen Morley , Osgood Perkins Rating PG Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Armitage Trail , Ben Hecht , Seton I. Miller

'Scarface' Embraced the Pre-Code Freedom of Hollywood in the Early 1930s

It is no wonder why period films about Golden Age Hollywood are so alluring to contemporary filmmakers. In particular, the era before the establishment of the Hays Code in 1934, a censorship board that restricted obscene content in Hollywood films, is romanticized as an Old West environment where magical storytelling ruled above all. While "old movies" in the public consciousness represent a thematic and artistic craft deemed more wholesome and less provocative by today's standards, Pre-Code films often pushed social boundaries by depicting acts of violence and sexuality. The classic Warner Bros gangster films such as The Public Enemy and Little Caesar first demonstrated that the bad guys could be perversely sympathetic protagonists. The "sex films" of the period, including Baby Face and Red-Headed Woman, deployed shock value through promiscuity while showcasing female empowerment in male-dominated environments.

Howard Hawks' Scarface stars Paul Muni as the Al Capone-inspired gangster, Tony Camonte. The film, about a ruthless gangster rising to the top of the criminal underworld, champions the transgressive quality of Pre-Code Hollywood. Hawks, best known for his diverse portfolio of films, established himself as one of the first recognizable auteurs in America. Whether he was directing a screwball comedy, mystery noir, or a Western, he maintained an autonomous voice in his craft. Hawks was a master of genre manipulation. The Big Sleep, a tried and true film noir, deeply resonates as a love story — one that served as a breakthrough for the on and off-screen relationship between Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Rio Bravo, a familiar John Wayne Western with sheriffs protecting a town from bandits, is far more witty than anyone expected under Hawks' direction.

Hawks established his knack for genre deconstruction, as well as a demonstration of his sharp visual palette, early on in his career with Scarface, produced by eccentric business tycoon, Howard Hughes. You can see why screenwriter Oliver Stone and director Brian De Palma were drawn to a new rendition of the film in the '80s. For Stone, the violent portrait of a man tempted by greed and power serves as a punishing allegory for the American Dream. For De Palma, the psychosexual tension and paranoid dread stemming from Tony perfectly complemented his visual and thematic idiosyncrasies. By nature, gangster pictures are associated with crime and mayhem, but audiences were not prepared for the sheer perverseness of Scarface in 1932.

Howard Hawks' 'Scarface' is Unflinching in Its Depiction of Crime and Violence

Image via United Artists

In Scarface, violence is not implied or done behind closed doors. Hawks pits the viewer in the crossfire of gun shoot-outs and physical combat. Tony Camonte is defined by his ruthless savagery and drive for power. This sentiment is not watered down by a Robin Hood-like nobility in the depiction of his crimes. Hawks' direction of Tony and his crew's hits on the rival gang, particularly the assassination inspired by the Saint Valentine's Day Massacre of 1929 in Chicago, leaves no uncertainty regarding the morality of the characters. The iconography of the letter "X" is prevalent throughout Scarface, as it is used to signal death. In a brilliant stroke of filmmaking, after Tony executes six rival gangsters of the O'Hara crew, the camera tilts upwards to a bridge beam that features six wooden panels each formed in the shape of an "X." The balance of the visceral rawness in the Prohibition violence along with Hawks' formalist flourishes has helped Scarface age impressively well. Equally praiseworthy is the film's ability to reflect on Prohibition-era Chicago and the criminal underworld synonymous with the period while Prohibition continued in real life. Scarface contains the full grasp of the era. It is as if the film was made decades later with a more concise understanding of the historical context.

Without a doubt, the most scandalous element of the original Scarface, which would be replicated in the remake, is the incestuous undertones of Tony's protection of his sister, Cesca (Ann Dvorak). This theme suited De Palma's affinity for psychosexual paranoia and disturbed voyeurism, as alluringly exploited in Dressed to Kill and Body Double. He infantilizes his sister by treating any man who shows a romantic interest as a predator, even going as far as murdering his friend, Guino (George Raft), who he discovers sharing a room with Cesca. The formulaic approach to past and present crime films would be to juxtapose a gangster's vicious lifestyle with an honorable affection toward his family. In Scarface, Tony's volatile personality, which makes him an imposing gangster, stretches to his familial relationships. This undermines the anti-heroic qualities of gangsters commonly embraced in pop culture.

The Original 'Scarface' Was Ahead of Its Time and Faced Censorship as a Result

Image Via United Artists

Of course, shock value defined the 1983 version of Scarface, and because of that, it was lambasted by critics upon release. A film with obscene content such as the original Scarface bordered on sacrilege in the 1930s. On the precipice of the adoption of the Hays Code, Scarface was a pivotal film that pushed Hollywood to overhaul the kind of content that was permitted on the big screen. This alone gives the original a weighty historical importance and influence compared to its remake. Leading up to the film's release in 1932, Will Hays, the namesake of the Hays Code, did not possess total powers of creative control over films. Regardless, the censorship board called for a less sympathetic portrayal of Tony's life of crime, an explicit condemnation of his actions, and an alternate ending that punished the character more aggressively. The studio demanded the subtitle "The Shame of the Nation" to further illustrate their condemnation of the actions on the screen. Hawks received approval from the defiant Howard Hughes to make the film "as grisly as possible" in the face of censorship.

For Jack Alicoate of The Film Daily, Scarface left him with "the distinct feeling of nausea," further elaborating that the film, for its irreparable damages to the industry, should never have been made. It is a miracle that the film ever saw a major release, as Scarface was banned in certain cities across the country. The rapidly growing moral panic in Hollywood, perhaps reacting to the social progression boom during the Roaring 20s, retreated to enforcing a sanitized depiction of the world on the big screen with the adoption of the Hays Code in 1934. A lurid portrayal of the criminal underworld was not what the censor boards wanted to see, but it was a necessary storytelling decision on the part of both Hawks and Hughes. The intoxicating treatment of crime comments on how gangsters and other vigilantes become glorified and celebrated in the public. Decades later, this would become the thesis for every Martin Scorsese gangster film. Scorsese's most explicit homage to the film is seen in The Departed, with the visual motif of the letter "X" signifying the impending death of a character.

The Influence and Timeless Nature of the Orginal 'Scarface' Tops the 1983 Remake

Close

While the importance of the original's historical context is something out of the remake's control, the pure filmmaking prowess of Hawks' Scarface soars above the admirable ambition of De Palma's. If the remake is bloated and meandering, the original is lean and proverbially shot right out of a Tommy Gun in its pacing. Hawks' film is inherently rebellious and daring. While De Palma's film follows the same loose story beats as the original, a certain vigor is lacking in this updated version of the source material, which shifts from a Prohibition-era setting of Italian and Irish gangsters in Chicago to Cuban immigrant gangsters in Miami during the 1980s. The conflict between De Palma's sleazy exploitation sensibilities and Oliver Stone's earnest dissection of topical issues in America is fascinating, but it often leaves the film in a daze. As a result, the remake of Scarface is more experimental, while the original, with a more concise vision, is a landmark text of Pre-Code Hollywood and our understanding of Prohibition.

Al Pacino's iconic turn as Tony Montana owes plenty to Paul Muni's indelible performance as Tony Camonte. Montana's pervasive cursing is a timely update to the character, but his hostility and ability to fly off the handle at the drop of a dime are indebted to Camonte. Pacino does some inspired work in his performance — one that thoroughly masks the Pacino persona, but the farcical nature of the role prevents it from being classical or timeless — even beyond the complexities of an Italian-American playing a Cuban man. Remaking a classic is challenging. This was likely the case with Luca Guadagnino, who recently revealed that he is no longer attached to direct a second reimagining of Scarface.

It is hard to fault Brian De Palma, who brought his usual virtuosic direction and intensified portrayal of violence when making his updated take on Scarface. The only problem is that Howard Hawks beat him to the punch five decades earlier. The original Scarface is over 90 years old, and yet it still feels modern. The blend of pastiche and modernism in Hawks' film is why it is timeless. The film proved to telegraph culture's relationship to crime in the popular media and the archetype of the anti-hero. De Palma's remake is, purposefully so, entrenched into the style and current events of the 1980s. As shocking as the 1983 Scarface appears to be, the onslaught of censorship thrown against the 1932 film elevates it as a classic cinematic text.

