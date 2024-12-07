There may not be a term for it - like the scream queens and kings of horror - but if there was a term for an entertainer who has dominated the crime genre, a few names would immediately come to mind. And, at the very top of that food chain, you’d be hard-pressed to think of anyone more noteworthy than Al Pacino (except maybe Robert De Niro but we aren’t talking about him today). Proving that he can carry not just a film on his shoulders but also an entire mafia family, Pacino took his first big turn as a gangster in the classic 1972 Francis Ford Coppola feature, The Godfather, which would eventually turn into a trilogy and nab the actor two Oscar nominations.

Still, despite Michael Corleone being the character that put him on the Academy’s ballot, many would say that his work as Tony Montana in the 1983 feature, Scarface, is Pacino’s most notable in the crime drama world. Right now, those who could use a good whiff of not just one of the actor’s best performances, but also one of the best productions from director, Brian De Palma, need to rush over to Netflix to catch the gangster flick before it takes its leave on December 31.

De Palma’s Scarface was actually the second time that Armitage Trail’s 1930 novel of the same name made it to the big screen. The rags-to-riches movie follows the tale of Tony Montana (Pacino), a Cuban refugee who travels to Miami and lands a green card through a transaction with a local drug lord after assassinating one of Fidel Castro’s right-hand men. Seeing a chance to start fresh, Tony uses his cutthroat attitude and knowledge of the business to start his own drug empire, quickly rising through the ranks and making hand over fist in cash. But, as is often the case with anyone who flies too close to the sun, Tony’s lofty aspirations eventually lead to his downfall as he becomes the target of warring drug lords and the Miami police department.

‘Scarface’ Has All the Makings of a Timeless Film

Close

Largely considered by many to be one of the best films of its kind, Scarface certainly has built a dedicated following in the four decades since its release. Not only did the movie see Pacino in the leading role with De Palma at the helm, but it also featured a star-studded ensemble that included Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, F. Murray Abraham and more - only further solidifying its tight grip on the title of “classic”. Toss in some incredibly quotable lines, and you’ve got a real hit on your hands.

Now’s the time to head over to Netflix and stream the standout gangster flick before Scarface says hello to the end of its run on the streamer on December 31.