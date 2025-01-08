Al Pacino will always be known for his role as Michael in The Godfather, the 1972 classic crime drama from Francis Ford Coppola, but more than 10 years after the release of the hit film, he starred in another tragic crime epic that just got an exciting streaming update. Scarface, the 1983 film in which Pacino stars alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, has been set for release on Prime Video at the end of the month on January 31. The film is currently only available to watch on Amazon MGM+, and now fans will finally be able to watch one of the greatest crime thrillers of all time on one of the biggest streaming services. Scarface earned scores of 79% from critics and 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film was not nominated for any Oscars.

Oliver Stone wrote the screenplay for Scarface, which is based on the 1932 film of the same name by Howard Hawks and Ben Hecht and the novel by Armitage Trail. Brian De Palma was tapped to direct Scarface, which was nearly 15 years after he made his directorial debut in Murder à la Mod. De Palma most recently directed Domino in 2019, the crime thriller starring Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Paprika Steen, which was seven years after he helmed Passion, the R-rated erotic thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace. De Palma has next been set to write and direct Sweet Vengeance, another crime thriller that’s currently in development, but details about the project and the cast are being kept under wraps at this time.

What Else Has Al Pacino Been in Lately?

Pacinon most recently played a small role in Knox Goes Away, the 2023 R-rated crime thriller starring Michael Keaton, which was not long after he led the Prime Video original series, Hunters, a suspenseful thriller that also stars Logan Lerman. He also worked with legendary director Ridley Scott in 2021 on House of Gucci, the legal drama starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, which was two years after he worked with Martin Scorsese on The Irishman, the gangster epic starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. He also played the small role of Marvin Schwarz in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Scarface stars Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer and was directed by Brian De Palma. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Scarface on Amazon MGM until it hits Prime Video on January 31.

Your changes have been saved Scarface An ambitious Cuban refugee embraces the criminal underworld to achieve wealth and status in Miami. As his power grows, his enemies multiply, setting the stage for betrayal and a struggle for survival. His life becomes a cautionary tale of greed and its ultimate consequences, painting a vivid picture of the high cost of the criminal American dream. Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Michelle Pfeiffer , Robert Loggia , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Miriam Colon , F. Murray Abraham Runtime 170 minutes Writers Oliver Stone , Howard Hawks , Ben Hecht Studio(s) Universal Pictures

WATCH ON AMAZON MGM+