Scarface was a 1932 gangster movie that got a bold remake in 1983, with the popularity of that one kind of overshadowing the already solid original. Chicago in the 1920s was replaced by Miami in the 1980s, and the remake in turn had more in-your-face style, a longer runtime, far more explicit violence, and a great deal more profanity.

The sheer quantity of swearing in Scarface is part of the reason why the screenplay is so memorable, and so many lines of dialogue remain exceedingly quotable, but there are other things to appreciate about the various quotes found throughout Oliver Stone’s very entertaining screenplay. With some censoring in effect (f**king sorry about that), here are some of the best quotes found in Scarface, with a good many of them inevitably coming from the mouth of Tony Montana.