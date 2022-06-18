"First you get the money, then you get the power, then you get the soundtrack."

La-La Land Records and Universal Pictures have just released an expanded, limited edition 2-CD set for the score of Brian De Palma's iconic mobster epic Scarface. The score, composed by Italian composer and songwriter Giorgio Moroder, is considered to be the man's synthesized magnum opus, and is a sinister and bold musicscape that captures the extravagance of the film.

Forty years after the release of De Palma's enduring early '80s crime drama Scarface, starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, La-La Land Records has presented fans with the entirety of the film's operatic synth pop score, limited to 5000 units at $29.98 retail price. The American record label, which specializes in film and television soundtracks, has compiled Moroder's notorious film score on Disc One, and included "the original mix of the 1983 Soundtrack Album, showcasing the film’s songs by Deborah Harry, Elizabeth Daily, Paul Engemann, Amy Holland and more" on Disc Two. The set includes bonus tracks as well as extended editions and "in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving and sharp art direction by Dan Goldwasser."

Film scores heighten emotions and create the mood for scenes, driving action and drawing tears. For De Palma's '83 remake - that arguably surpassed the original - of Scarface, he sought out the "Father of Disco," Italian composer, songwriter and record producer, Moroder. At the time he was credited as the pioneer for euro disco, and had also composed the score for Flashdance, released the same year. Moroder used his knowledge of synthesizers and unique vision, and incorporates elements of synthrock and disco, to elevate the film and make Scarface the legacy it is today. In collaboration with Arthur Barrow, Sylvester Levay and Kristian Schultze, Moroder used clashing beats and haunting tones to create an aura of lavish bravado worthy of Tony Montana.

Image via Universal Pictures

For his work on Scarface, Moroder received a Golden Globe nominee for Best Original Score. "Tony's Theme" has been sampled on Kanye West's track "Mercy" for his album Cruel Summer, and Def Jam Records released a hip hop compilation album titled Music Inspired by Scarface. The music has inspired many other artists and remains one of the greatest film scores to this day.

In director of Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami's Billy Corben's own words:

"It took 39 f*cking years but La-La Land Records has achieved a pop culture milestone today with the world premiere release of Giorgio Moroder's classic Scarface score!"

Scarface chronicles the rise of a poor Cuban immigrant, Tony Montana (Pacino), as he violently works his way to a homicidal druglord. It's a crime epic that suggests the price tag of the American Dream is greed and blood, and that being at the top is a precarious position to hold.

La-La Land Records released only 5000 copies of this special edition set. The expanded re-issue of the Scarface soundtrack is produced by Goldwasser and Neil S. Bulk, mastered in high-resolution by Chris Malone.

