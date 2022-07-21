Once upon a time in the 1970s, televisions had round dials on them that viewers had to turn to tune in to one of the only three broadcasting networks - ABC, CBS, and NBC. These three networks were in fierce competition with each other to get folks to sit down and watch the programs they were offering. At the same time, there was a concerted effort to get families to stay home for entertainment instead of heading out to movie theaters. So ABC, CBS, and NBC began making full-length movies produced specifically for television.

ABC was the clear leader when it came to making films for television, and their Movie of the Week got millions of people to gather around their TVs every Tuesday night. Although most of these productions were made on shoestring budgets, they were quality films that frequently boasted big-name stars like James Caan and Billy Dee Williams, who were both featured in 1971's classic tearjerker Brian's Song. Up-and-comers also got their feet in the door through these weekly showcases, including Steven Spielberg, who made a stunning directorial impression with the unforgettable 1971 thriller, Duel. But, where ABC really excelled was in the horror genre. Throughout the 1970s, the network produced a series of shockers that scared the living daylights out of families as they sat in their living rooms with the lights off. Looking back, it's amusing to realize these creepy and sometimes grisly movies were shown during prime time, the so-called "family hour." Chances are, if you grew up in the Movie of the Week decade, many of these films had you cowering beneath the covers when you went to bed, and you likely remember them to this day. Here are the ABC Movies of the Week that traumatized audiences the most as they sat on their comfy couches and clutched their throw pillows to their chests.

The Screaming Woman (1972)

This chiller based on a short story by Ray Bradbury boasts an impressive cast of Hollywood legends, including Olivia de Havilland, Joseph Cotten (her co-star in 1964's horror classic Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte), and Walter Pidgeon. De Havilland plays Laura Wynant, a wealthy woman recovering from a recent mental breakdown who, while one day strolling the grounds of her estate, hears the muffled screams of a woman coming from under the soil. Convinced someone has been buried alive, Laura tries in vain to get someone - anyone - to believe her. Since she's just gotten back from the mental hospital, however, no one is inclined to accept her outlandish story. De Havilland spends much of the film frantically running from house to house, begging for help to unearth the woman trapped beneath the surface. She finally ventures out on her own in the middle of the night with a shovel and starts digging. It isn't long before a dirt-covered hand springs up from the ground and grabs De Havilland. Moments later, a woman in a white nightgown darkly discolored by the dirt emerges from underground, shrieking at the top of her lungs in between desperate gasps for air. Claustrophobes all over America had a few sleepless nights after witnessing this shocking scene.

The Night Stalker (1972)

Darren McGavin stars as Carl Kolchak, an unkempt, unorthodox photojournalist for the Las Vegas Daily News chasing the story of a serial killer whose victims are found virtually devoid of any blood in their systems. To prevent panic in Sin City, the police aren't talking, so Kolchak decides to do a little detective work on his own, soon finding himself on the trail of a modern-day vampire. This violent tale is full of truly spooky visuals that include our vampire strangling a dog, then stealthily sneaking up on his unsuspecting victims, hissing and baring his razor-sharp fangs just before going in for the kill. As Kolchak tries to stop the killer, he learns that vampires can only be repelled by the sight of a crucifix, and the only way they can be terminated is with a wooden stake driven through the heart. In the movie's finale, that's exactly what viewers watched Kolchak do - in prime time, folks! This film was such a ratings success for ABC, it spun off a whole TV series that featured Kolchak going after a different deranged killer every week. It's also the movie that made a lot of impressionable young children start wearing crucifixes to bed, just in case a vampire decided to pay a visit in the middle of the night.

Satan's School for Girls (1973)

Produced by the venerable Aaron Spelling, this quintessential Satanic sorority girls movie was the first onscreen pairing of Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd, four years before they started fighting crime together as Charlie's Angels. The movie opens with a beautiful young blonde woman running for her life from some unseen menace. Minutes later, she's hanging by her neck from the rafters. Convinced she was a murder victim and not a suicide, the woman's sister, played by 1970s television staple Pamela Franklin, goes undercover as a student at the Salem Academy for Women to find out the truth. As if the explosion of polyester and shag carpeting permeating the film isn't shocking enough, seeing cute little Ladd and her female coeds beating Lloyd Bochner to death with bamboo poles as he drowns in a lake is enough to cause a bit of distress. When it's revealed that the school's dreamy blue-eyed art professor (Roy Thinnes) is Satan himself, who disappears into thin air in the film's final scene, leaving behind only a smoldering cigarette, there were likely a few school-aged girls who started thinking twice about crushing on their teachers.

Bad Ronald (1974)

Buzz Kulik, director of Brian's Song, the true story of Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, took a full 180-degree turn into the disturbing world of the peeping Tom with this creepy tale. Scott Jacoby, another frequently seen face on TV in the 1970s, plays troubled teen Ronald Wilby, who has just accidentally killed his neighbor. Fearing the police will come and take away her only son, Ronald's mother (Kim Hunter) finds him a hiding place inside the walls of their house, then tells the cops Ronald has run away. Everything is fine until mom has to go to the hospital for surgery and dies. A new family moves into the house, unaware Ronald is lurking behind their walls. Ronald drills small holes in strategic places so he can watch the family as they go about their everyday lives. As Ronald slips further into madness and suffers delusions that he's a prince in a mythical kingdom, he tries to capture the family's youngest daughter and make her his princess. One of the most unnerving scenes in the film comes when one of the daughters (Lisa Eilbacher) spots a hole in the wall and looks through it. When she does, Ronald's big brown eye pops up on the other side and looks back. Director Kulik did a superb job of playing on people's paranoia and fears of being watched with this unsettling story. There's little doubt he also got more than a few folks to look for holes in their own walls after this movie aired.

Crowhaven Farm (1970)

Hoping to start anew and repair their troubled marriage, Ben and Maggie Porter (Paul Burke and Hope Lange) move to a small New England town and buy an ancient estate. Maggie has a bad feeling about the place and wants to leave immediately, but Ben convinces her to say, despite Maggie's recurring nightmares that involve 17th-century witches and warlocks. An odd orphaned girl named Jennifer (Bad Ronald's Lisa Eilbacher, again) comes to live with them and turns out to be a sinister little troublemaker who stirs up even more worrisome thoughts within Maggie. Things get worse when Maggie discovers she herself is the reincarnation of a town resident who died in 1728 and upon whom the village's residents seek revenge. One of the movie's most horrifying and memorable scenes involves Maggie lying on the ground with a wooden plank on top of her as the townsfolk, dressed like Mayflower pilgrims and led by the nasty little Jennifer pile stone after stone on top of Maggie, hoping to crush her to death. Anyone who's seen this supernatural tale may not remember all of the story's details, but they'll definitely remember this disturbing moment.

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (1973)

Another entry in the "young couple buys an old house" genre, this one stars Kim Darby and Jim Hutton as Sally and Alex Farnham, two newlyweds who move into a Victorian fixer-upper. When Sally finds a hidden room in the house with a bricked-up fireplace, she decides to remove the bricks and see what's behind them. Big mistake, because now she's unleashed a gaggle of tiny, furry, alien-like creatures who skulk around the house and try to kill her for the next 90 minutes. There are a lot of downright chilling moments in this movie, including a scene where one of the little critters keeps stealing the napkin off of Sally's lap while she's trying to host a proper dinner party and one where the fiends lurk outside of her shower, waiting to slash her with a straight razor. But the most distressing moment occurs at the end of the film, when the miniature monsters tie her up by the ankles and slowly pull her down into the fireplace, making her one of them. One wonders how many viewers considered closing up their fireplaces after watching this unnerving tale of suburban horror.

Trilogy of Terror (1975)

Perhaps the most memorable Movie of the Week, this Karen Black vehicle is actually three mini-movies, each one telling a different tale of the macabre, with Black playing the lead in each one. But it's the third story, entitled "Amelia," that scared the bejeezus out of the viewing public. Black plays a young woman, Amelia, who comes home to her apartment after having purchased a "genuine Zuni fetish doll" for her anthropologist boyfriend. The doll is truly awful looking, with long, gnarly hair, a pair of white glowing eyes, and an open mouth full of jagged teeth that look like they belong on a shark. The doll also wears a golden chain around its waist, and a scroll of paper that accompanies the doll warns that if the chain is removed, the doll's evil spirit will be unleashed.

When Amelia places the doll on the table and walks away, the chain falls off. It isn't long before we hear the pitter-patter of little Zuni doll feet on Amelia's plush green carpet, followed by an all-out attack by the doll on Amelia with a knife he's swiped from the kitchen. What makes this all so startling is how the segment is filmed from the point of view of the doll, with the camera low on the floor, moving at breakneck speed toward Amelia. The relentless attack goes on for nearly seven minutes as the nasty little creature squeals and screeches and bloodies its owner. Amelia finally manages to trap the tenacious bugger in her oven and set him on fire, but it does no good. His spirit inhabits her, and the segment ends with Amelia crouched on her floor, knife in hand, opening her mouth to reveal a set of teeth just like the Zuni's. Surely there were some viewers who stuck their dolls and figurines in locked cabinets before going to bed after watching this one.

The golden age of movies made for television may be long gone, but it's clear they made their mark since so many of these nerve-janglers are vividly remembered today. They may even still cause a few people to check underneath their beds before they go to sleep. You know, just in case.