Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking-glass, and What Alice Found There by Lewis Carroll have been transitioned from the page to the screen at least a dozen times, each reimagining of the literary nonsense (a genre that subverts the pre-established conventions of language and logical reasoning) more subtle and thought-provoking than the other. Though often hailed as one of the best children’s classics ever written and adapted on screen, not all depictions of Alice in Wonderland convey an uplifting message. Following are some of the most chilling takes on Lewis Carroll’s whimsical tale:

Alice in Wonderland (1933)

Brought to life under the directorial crown of Norman Z. McLeod from a screenplay by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and William Cameron Menzies, Alice in Wonderland (1933) is one of the most chilling adaptations of Lewis Carroll’s timeless story to date. This black-and-white tribute to classical cinema stars some of the most renowned casting baits of all time, including Charlotte Henry, Richard Arlen, W.C. Fields, Gary Cooper and a number of other celebrated actors. From the distorted images to the catastrophic take on certain events from the book to the incredibly grotesque and horrifying costume designs, the 1933 adaptation of Alice in Wonderland makes for a fantastic take on the canonical tale.

Malice in Wonderland (2009)

Image Via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Malice in Wonderland, as the surreal name might imply, rather than finding a religious middle ground between authenticity and acceptable deviance from the original source, plays the art of adapting a piece to the hilt, allowing itself to entirely change the classical story as we know it. In this 2009 take on Alice in Wonderland, a university student (Maggie Grace) finds herself ditched by a supposedly responsible cab in Central London. When she wakes up, the modern Alice finds herself lost in an alien world, far from home. Malice in Wonderland is packed to the gills with a number of bizarre individuals, each low-life more capable of sending a chill down your spine than the other. Unlike the fascinated, original Alice, this one must employ the full capacity of her wits to escape this horrifying wonderland.

Red Kingdom Rising (2014)

Image Via Cinema Epoch

With a shackled, evidently screaming woman reaching for the blood-splattered screen, the cover of Red Kingdom Rising alone is indicative of how dark and chilling this particular take on Alice in Wonderland would be. While Navin Dev had directed a number of commendable short films, this was his first full-length feature, and it made for one heck of an adaptation. Traumatized by her repressed memories, Mary Ann (played by Emily Stride), a young schoolteacher, finds herself dreaming about a place called The Red Kingdom. Following the advice of her friend, Esther, Mary Ann decides to head back to the house she grew up in to figure out the source of her painful dreams. Focused on unraveling the human psyche, Red Kingdom Rising is undoubtedly one of the most unsettling takes to date.

Alice (2009)

Image Via Showcase

This modern-day mini-series is another interesting adaptation that goes above and beyond in its endeavor to turn the original story upside down. Featuring stars like Kathy Bates, Caterina Scorsone, Matt Frewer, Harry Dean Stanton, and Tim Curry, Alice (2009) is arguably one of the most shocking and original reimaginings of Lewis Carroll’s revolutionary story. The setting, established 150 years after the original story, makes for an awe-inspiring spin on the classical tale. A 20-year-old judo instructor (Scorsone) follows her boyfriend (Philip Winchester) through the looking glass and finds herself in the original Wonderland.

Alice (1988)

Image Via First Run Features

While Alice in Wonderland has been adapted time and time again, each reimagining more refreshing than the other, not many, if any at all, are as surrealistic in nature as the 1988 take on the story. What makes this reimagining the most chilling of all is the fact that Alice in this world is surrounded by inanimate objects and stuffed animals, not real or even remotely comprehensible creatures. Not only must the confused little girl find a way out of this nightmarish "wonderland" but also plunge her way through the imperceptible state of reality that the white rabbit seems to have trapped her in. Svankmajer is also remarkably detail-oriented in his adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s story. At one point, Alice misses reaching for a chair, and viewers are forced to take a moment to appreciate the kind of effort it must have taken on the part of the director to pull this particular scene off, given that it was stop-motion, where every moment requires a great deal of work.

Alice or the Last Escapade (1977)

Image Via Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC)

Telling your husband that you don’t love them anymore never makes for a fun escapade, especially when your windshield breaks in an abandoned alley. Thankfully, though, Alice is invited to stay the night in a creepy-looking manor. When she wakes up, she is surprised to find not a single sign of the two men who let her in last night, and the windshield of her car seems to have been fixed. Understandably flipped out of her mind, Alice makes for the gate but oops! There is none. Viewers soon realize, amidst the nuanced battle between good and bad, that this wonderland is a sort of paradox defying the essentiality of life.

American McGee’s Alice (2000)

Image Via Electronic Arts

Developed by Rogue Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, American McGee’s Alice is one of the eeriest and most haunting adventure video game adaptations of Alice in Wonderland. From the artistic aesthetic to the terrifying music to the insane Boss-fights, American McGee’s Alice is another bold reimagining of Lewis Carroll's innocent little girl whose curious pursuit of a white rabbit takes her on a memorable ride down the rabbit hole.

Alice: Madness Returns (2011)

Image Via Electronic Arts

It’s not just the big screens that have taken the classical tale by storm with their unique takes and bold twists but also a number of action-adventure games. Alice: Madness Returns, produced by independent studio Spicy Horse and released by Electronic Arts for Microsoft Windows is perhaps one of the most popular, not to mention horrifying, reimaginings of Alice in Wonderland. The wonderland featured in this third-person, single-player, action-adventure is descending into madness, and Alice, a mentally disturbed woman, must confront the grim reality of the world she visited as a child.