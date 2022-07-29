Disney is known for its wholesome content and comfort characters that audiences find pieces of themselves in. The massive animation studio's ideology is “where dreams come true,” and they take pride in ensuring their guests have the best time of their lives, whether in a movie theater for a couple of hours or in a Disney theme park.

It can be quite a shock then when an animated Disney movie scares the pants off them. Disneyhasn't always been as wholesome as it is now, though. Before its renaissance in the 90s, the company was home to some of the darkest and most terrifying animated movies to cause children nightmares. It worked in teaching valuable lessons to kids, but at what cost?

'Pinocchio' (1940)

Pinocchio is one of the most disturbing Disney movies, and it's even getting a live-action Guillermo del Toro movie to scare a new generation of kids. The premise seems innocent enough – a woodworker, Gepetto, wishes on a falling star to turn his wooden puppet into a real boy. As long as the boy can follow his conscience and be a good child, he will be permanently turned into Gepetto's real son.

Unfortunately, the naive Pinnochio falls into the clutches of the sinful land of Pleasure Island. Pleasure Island is home to curses, thieves, and disobedient young boys. The punishment? Turning naughty boys into donkeys and shoving them into cages. Not only is the depravity of Pleasure Island terrifying, but the entire movie beats the message of “do good or end up permanently physically altered” into audiences.

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

The entirety of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is disturbing. This isn't a surprise when you remember where the plot comes from – the 1831 French Gothic novel about an ableist man who wants to perform genocide against Paris' Romani population. Disney's version doesn't stray too far from the source material, although it does add comforting twists and an inspiring message about people who are different.

What makes this movie especially disturbing is one of Disney's finest, and most terrifying, villains of all time: Claude Frollo. He is a wicked man who has no tolerance for the weak or the different. And while claiming to be a pure, Parisian justice minister and man of the church, he has lascivious thoughts about the very woman he wants to have killed.

'Fantasia' (1940)

Fantasia is Disney's boldest experiment to date. In 1940, Walt Disney brought his vision of blending classical music with stunning animated imagery to life with great success. The project turned into a unique feature that guides viewers through an eccentric string of different stories.

Many of the stories are somewhat dark. Chernabog, in particular, stands as tall as a skyscraper and is made of children's nightmares. The enormous demon makes an appearance in the “Night on Bald Mountain/Ave Maria” segment and is based on the God of Night in Slavic mythology. He is so fearsome that he is even described as “Satan” by the Fantasia host, Deems Taylor.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Jack Skellington is a Halloween icon. He is the slender, skeletal Pumpkin King, with black voids for eyes, stitches for lips, and enough charisma to sway every member of Halloween Town. He also just happens to reside in one of the most horrifying places in the Disney vault.

On the outside, Halloween Town seems quite fun. Decked out in spooky decorations year-round, the place is a trick-or-treater's dream. When you look closely, though, Halloween Town is filled to the brim with the disgusting and the frightening. Sally's limbs are sewn together by her master, Dr. Finkelstein's favorite supper is a worm-filled stew, and Oogie Boogie is a bug-filled Boogeyman hellbent on cannibalism and gambling.

'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is one of the most underrated Disney classics that you can watch on Disney+. Two animated adaptations of classic literature make up the film, and while Mr. Toad's story isn't very scary, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is home to Ichabod Crane and his adventures against the fearful legend the Headless Horseman.

The town of Sleepy Hollow is a bit terrifying in itself, filled with misty nights and empty days when any type of crime can fester. The one character that pushes the terror over the top, though, is the Headless Horseman. He is portrayed as a black-clothed man without a head, on top of a frightening, black horse, wielding a blade and a magic pumpkin.

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1938)

Disney loved their dark fantasy stories in the 30s and 40s. Their first full-length feature film was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, based off of the Grimm fairy tale. Old fairy tales are known for being quite harsh and Disney's version of the story is no different. Seeing it as a child probably even prepared you for horror movies as an adult.

The film follows the wicked queen, who is so jealous of her step-daughter's beauty that she orders her murder. A woodsman takes the young girl into the dark woods, where trees grab at her, the ground trips her, and the wind howls at her, in a particularly disturbing scene that ends with her life being spared. The wicked queen later turns into a dreadful-looking witch and poisons Snow White with an apple.

'Bambi' (1942)

Bambi is notoriously depressing and dreadful. Many people remember the movie only for its opening scene, in which Bambi's mother is shot dead by a hunter before the young deer's eyes. The deer eventually joins some friends in the woods, who lead him down a road of beauty and joy in the face of tragedy.

It is unfortunate that the beautiful story and animation of Bambi are so overshadowed by the death in the beginning. It remains one of Disney's darkest movies and has caused many nightmares for children who can't get the scene out of their heads.

'Dumbo' (1941)

Dumbo begins with bullying. A young circus elephant is born with comically large ears and is the subject of the cruel nickname, Dumbo. He is taunted so much by children that his mother gets taken away and locked up after flying into a fit of rage at them.

But it is the pink elephant sequence that has long been a subject of discussion for Dumbo watchers. The “Pink Elephants on Parade” part plays after Dumbo accidentally becomes intoxicated after drinking champagne-spiked water. Disney did an excellent job in portraying the drunken hallucinations because most people find the scene incredibly uncomfortable.

'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

The Fox and the Hound is hands down, one of the darkest Disney movies of all time. It is also incredibly sad and shows the cruelty of humanity in a way that is easy for children to understand – through friendship and the love of animals.

In the film, Tod the fox befriends the neighbor's hound dog, Copper, after his mother is killed. The two become inseparable until their friendship causes problems between their masters. They grow apart as they get older until Copper must overcome his hunting background to save Tod from his master's gun. It is heartbreaking watching the two friends come to terms with their differences.

'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

The Black Cauldron is a stunning piece of dark fantasy animation. It tells the tale of Taran, a lowly pig herder. His heroic calling comes when the evil Horned King steals one of his prophesying pigs and Taran must find the magical black cauldron before the king does.

One of the scariest parts of The Black Cauldron is its animation. While masterfully done, it oozes wickedness with scenes of skeleton armies, wicked magic, and dark background art that looks straight out of a doom metal album cover. The villain is also the stuff of nightmares. He is drawn in a way that resembles a scarier Skeletor and has a gravelly voice straight out of a horror movie.

