Heroes' theme songs make for some of the most memorable movie music. Think of the title tune from Indiana Jones or Harry Potter's magical "Hedwig's Theme". However, there are also a fair number of villains with iconic tracks of their own, which sometimes even eclipse those of the protagonist.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best pieces of movie music associated with the antagonist. They came up with a ton of terrific, intimidating selections, from villains as varied as Michael Myers and Darth Vader.

10 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' (2023)

Across the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) continuing his inter-dimensional heroics. Once again, the music is top-notch, with an original soundtrack helmed by hip-hop producer Metro Boomin as well as an original score by composer Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton's instrumental theme for villain The Prowler is particularly memorable, having first appeared in Into the Spider-Verse.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Netflix Shows, According to Reddit

"Spot, Miguel, and Prowler all have the most dread-inducing scores (not to mention they all have that elephant sound that shouldn’t be as scary as it is). It seems to me like comic book movies always do it best," said Redditor ZoM_Beefstump.

9 'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Shining's score stands apart from most other horrors of the era, as it mainly used pre-existing art music as well as older songs played through a Moog synthesizer. In this regard, it bears similarities to the soundtrack of Stanley Kubrick's earlier film 2001: A Space Odyssey. The music is subtle but still unsettling.

"That creepy ass music still haunts my dreams," said user Liamed1991. "Fun fact: The Shining theme is a variation of the "Dies Irae" [historically used for Catholic funerals]," added Redditor bananagrabber83.

8 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Image via DreamWorks

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish finds the titular feline (voiced by Antonio Banderas) setting off on a new quest to find the mythical Last Wish, a magical artifact said to grant any desire. Alongside his friends Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) and Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), Puss faces formidable foes and uncovers long-buried secrets from his past.

RELATED: The 15 Best Spy Movies That Aren't James Bond, Ranked According to IMDb

The movie was unexpectedly good, easily surpassing its predecessor, with an impressive score to boot. The villain is a scythe-wielding Wolf (voiced by Wagner Moura), who is death incarnate. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's [music] for the Wolf was haunting and that's a children's movie apparently," said Redditor mikelikelover.

7 'Cape Fear' (1991)

In this classic Scorsese thriller, Robert De Niro plays Max Cady, a criminal seeking revenge against his lawyer (Nick Nolte) for the incompetent defense that caused him to be imprisoned for 14 years. Composer Elmer Bernstein draws inspiration from the original 1962 film's music, which was handled by Alfred Hitchcock collaborator Bernard Hermann.

Bernstein retains the fundamental elements of Hermann's score, but modernizes it and adds his own touches. "I think Max Cady's score in Cape Fear is right up there. De Niro is such a presence in that movie and the score really helps drive the point home," said Redditor SullyZero.

6 'Halloween' (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

This seminal slasher follows teenager Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as she takes on the murderous, mask-wearing Michael Myers (Nick Castle). Director John Carpenter composed and performed the music himself, absolutely knocking it out of the park.

RELATED: The 10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies, According to Reddit

The theme music for Myers bears the incredibly metal name "The Shape Stalks". Like most of the soundtrack, the song features synthesizers emulating traditional instruments, producing an ethereal, uncanny sound. "Simply iconic," said Redditor RoxieBenz.

5 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Requiem for a Dream is Darren Aronofsky's bleak, brutal portrait of four lives devastated by addiction. It weaves together the stories of Harry Goldfarb (Jared Leto), his girlfriend Marion Silver (Jennifer Connelly), his best friend Tyrone C. Love (Marlon Wayans), and his mother Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn).

The soundtrack was composed by Clint Mansell, featuring angry violins and shattering drums. The orchestral composition "Lux Æterna" drew particular praise and has since been used in many film trailers. "The antagonist? Addiction. The score? Wretched in-your-face violins. The result? Existential dread," said user Goose.

4 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Howard Shore's score for the Lord of the Rings films remains a contender for the best film music of all time. Performed by full orchestras and choirs, the music is epic, colorful, and full of emotion, a perfect complement to the story and world onscreen.

Although much of it is whimsical, Shore can also nail menacing when he wants to, as he does with the tune that plays when the Hobbits first face down the Ring-wraiths. Reddit users Bookssmellneat and MolaMolaMania both selected the Nazgul music as the best villain tune in cinema history.

3 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Joker (Heath Ledger) in The Dark Knight towers above all other superhero villains; complexly written and stunningly performed. The character's theme music, courtesy of Hans Zimmer, is suitably dark and beautiful. The track makes use of an electric cello, guitars, string section, and a solo violin.

"For modern villains, I gotta go with Hans Zimmer's "Joker" theme. The unrelenting notes contrasted with brief explosive motifs perfectly and horrifically evokes the barely controlled chaos of the character," said user MolaMolaMania. "The one that’s like a long drone increasing in pitch second. Creepy as hell!" agreed Redditor Jakov_Salinsky.

2 'Jaws' (1975)

Steven Spielberg's classic flick about a killer shark fires on all cylinders, not least the music. Legend John Williams produced a score that is lean, mean, and unrelenting. The main theme for the shark is devilishly simple, making use of just two alternating notes repeated. Williams has said that he wanted the music to “grind away at you, just as a shark would do, instinctual, relentless, unstoppable”.

Her certainly succeeded. The tune is now synonymous with danger and dread. "This theme took what was a perfect deliverance in the impending doom as what was to come. John Williams took a few notes and made generations of people terrified of the ocean. A true master of his craft!" said user Particular_Jicama_51.

1 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars has given us several memorable pieces of music, but none can top "The Imperial March" by John Williams, the theme music for Darth Vader. We first hear it in The Empire Strikes Back when Vader appears onscreen. The tune is intense and heavy, with an emphasis on hard-hitting drums and bass notes.

The music is a perfect match for the austere, black-clad Sith Lord, and has rightfully earned its place in the pantheon of great film tunes. "It sets the tone of evil and power," said user scotsworth. "It just sounds so powerful," agreed Redditor RoxieBenz.

NEXT: 10 Movies With the Most Abrupt Endings, According to Reddit