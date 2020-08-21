The 10 Scariest Car Scenes of All Time, From ‘Jurassic Park’ to Quibi’s ‘The Stranger’

This article is presented by Quibi.

Your car should, hypothetically, be one of the least scary places on Earth. Not a ton of hiding places! You control everything! Impossible to get struck by lightning with four rubber tires! (Please don’t fact-check the third one.) But what is the point of horror if not to take our safe spaces and turn them against us? For decades, our finest filmmakers have been assaulting our trusty motor vehicles with everything under the sun. Dinosaurs. Serial killers. Logs. (Logs are, somehow, the scariest one.)

Let’s do what a lot of these characters should’ve done and take a look in the rearview. Without further ado, these are the 10 scariest car scenes of all time.