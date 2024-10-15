Most movie fans enjoy a good scare every now and then and whether you prefer a knife-wielding killer who chases after teenagers or a classic Gothic-style ghost story, there's usually always a suitable scary movie for all kinds of cinephiles. While some film fans might prefer a more modern taste in scary movies for their spooky season, there are plenty of classic movies, such as Psycho, The Night of the Hunter, and The Haunting, that incite just as much fear and anxiety as more recent titles.

There would be no horror genre today if it weren't for classic scary movies, which initially brought some of the most iconic monsters to the silver screen, including Dracula, The Invisible Man, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. They're also credited for traditional whodunit murder mysteries and paranormal ghost stories, with notable titles such as House of Wax and The Innocents, which continue to terrify audiences today.

10 'The Spiral Staircase' (1946)

Directed by Robert Siodmak

Directed by one of the best film noir directors, Robert Siodmak, The Spiral Staircase is a horror noir set in a small town in Vermont where a serial killer who targets women with disabilities is on the loose. With no leads and the police still baffled by the killer, a bedridden woman, Mrs. Warren (Ethel Barrymore) becomes concerned about her caregiver, Helen (Dorothy McGuire), who is mute and tells her to leave town for her own safety. Before Helen can make her departure, the killer finds his way into the Warren home and Helen soon realizes that the killer is someone she knows.

The Spiral Staircase is a chilling thriller that takes audiences on an intense game of cat and mouse through a Gothic-style mansion, riddled with shadows and dark corners, laying a foundation of unpredictability and fright. It's one thing to be pursued by a madman and in fear for your life, but the terror is heightened by Helens's inability to speak, making it incredibly difficult for her to notify the authorities, leaving her to her own devices for protection. The Spiral Staircase features crucial elements of a suspenseful noir wrapped up in a classic whodunit mystery with a unique twist of an ending.

9 'Dracula' (1958)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Through the years, Bram Stoker's classic novel, Dracula, has been adapted into several film adaptions and while there are plenty of notable actors who have brought the bloodthirsty Count to the silver screen, Christopher Lee's portrayal of the iconic character is among the scariest in movie history. The 1958 version of Dracula opens with a vampire hunter, Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Cushing), who is searching for his missing friend, Jonathan Harker (John Van Eyssen), and ends up at Dracula's castle. There, he finds an undead Harker in Dracula's tomb and soon realizes that the vampire's next target is Harker's fiancé, Lucy (Carol Marsh).

Lee is absolutely terrifying as the infamous Count Dracula, conveying a certain sense of fear with his mesmerizing eyes and sheer daunting presence that is unlike any other depiction of the character. This Technicolor nightmare also features an authentic mid-Victorian backdrop and a sinister score by James Bernard that ultimately sets an eerie, unsettling tone to a tale that effortlessly puts audiences under Dracula's captivating spell. While there are many fabulous versions of Count Dracula, the 1958 version of Dracula is considered by many to be one of the best adaptations of Stoker's famous novel and is full of unyielding chills and thrills.

8 'The Old Dark House' (1932)

Directed by James Whale