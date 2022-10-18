Ostensibly made for kids, 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' has some terrifying episodes that hold up.

When it comes to kid shows, Nickelodeon certainly has audiences covered. Their shows are still beloved by kids and grown-ups alike. But even that channel isn’t afraid to go to dark places. One show, in particular, is fondly remembered for entertaining and terrifying its young audience.

That show was Are You Afraid of the Dark? Every week, a group of kids calling themselves the Midnight Society gathered around a fireplace, telling scary stories submitted for their approval. These stories had sympathetic protagonists encountering mysterious events, paranormal phenomena, and legitimately frightening monsters. While most episodes had happy endings, the terror the stories instilled in their viewers still lives on today.

"The Tale of the Quicksilver"

Brothers Doug (Stuart Stone) and Aaron (Kyle Alisharan) have moved into a new home and new school, and Aaron begins to see his new classmate Connie (Tatyana Ali) in his dreams. But in these dreams, she’s summoning a creature of darkness (Alain Laroche) into their home, the spell going wrong as the creature advances. Soon things in the house begin to move on their own and shake violently at random times.

Connie reveals she had a twin sister named Laura (Tatyana Ali), and they used to live in Doug and Aaron’s new home. Laura attempted to banish the evil spirit haunting the house—but now she’s haunting it as well.

"The Tale of the Thirteenth Floor"

Ever wonder about the floor of your building you’ve never explored? Ever wondered what might be up there? Billy (Aaron Ashmore) and his sister Karin (Trish Lindstrom) have wondered about the thirteenth floor of their apartment for a while. But one day, they find it’s become inhabited by new tenants, inviting them to test out some unique new toys.

Of course, they soon realize these toys aren’t the safest—for people, at least. It seems like these tenants are beings from another world interested in taking Karin away with them. However, their intentions are not as malicious as one might think.

Dani’s (Brooke Nevin) current hobbies include snowboarding with her brother Kirk (Hayden Christensen) and figuring out her friend Gina’s (Sarah Edmondson) disappearance. Suddenly she begins receiving visions of Gina calling for help, leading her to a place called Bigfoot Ridge. When they get there, they find a derelict cabin with a skeleton in ski gear inside.

They find Gina, but something’s different about her. She has glowing green eyes and seems to drain Dani and Kirk of their age. Then an old lady appears, claiming to be the real Gina, as the other is an evil spirit called an Umbra. Can they defeat the being before Gina is drained completely?

"The Tale of the Night Shift"

Amanda (Emmanuelle Chriqui) works the night shift at the United Hospital. Graveyard shifts such as these hold many surprises as things take a turn for the creepy. First, the staff begins to act like they’re in a trance, like a living dream. Then, the patients start to vanish without a trace. Blood storage bags have been punctured and are leaving trails on the floor.

Amanda and her friend Colin (Oren Sofer) find that co-worker Felix (Jorgito Vargas Jr.) has grown a little hungry—for blood. Because Felix found a delivery at the start of the night – and it’s been feeding all night long.

"The Tale of the Midnight Madness"

The sinister Dr. Vink (Aron Tager) was one of the show’s few recurring characters, appearing several times to use his “experiments.” But out of all his appearances, this one might be his best. He appears one night to save the old Rialto movie theater from closing down simply by presenting a reel of Nosferatu.

The theater becomes more popular than ever, but when the owner (Harry Standjofski) doesn’t want to play more old movies, Dr. Vink only says more surprises are in store. And soon, the vampire on-screen starts to notice the camera and the people watching him more than they’d like.

"The Tale of Laughing in the Dark"

He may be more reasonable and merciful than Pennywise or Art, but Zeebo’s (Aron Tager) definitely on the creepier end of clowns. At Playland, Josh (Christian Tessier) gets dared to go inside the spook house, which is said to be haunted by the cigar-loving clown. Then, he goes a step further and steals Zeebo’s red nose off of his display.

But at home, he begins to smell cigar smoke coming from nowhere. Then the phone rings, and a creepy voice answers, asking Josh to give back the nose or he’ll come and get it. Then a balloon comes floating in, popping with one final message: “GIVE IT BACK!”

"The Tale of the Fire Ghost"

It’s a tale that combines forces of nature with the supernatural. One night siblings Jimmy (Miles Ferguson) and Roxy (Vanessa King) are left alone in their dad’s firehouse when suddenly they get a visitor. He seems to be a firefighter like their dad, calling himself Jake (Michael Copeman).

As the kids have heard rumors of a fire ghost, Jake explains that fire is like an animal – it thinks and will do anything to grow, even after extinguished. Sure enough, something begins to stalk the kids, taking on many scorched, burnt forms. It’s up to Jake and the kids to figure out how to keep this fire ghost (Tim Post) at bay before they go up in flames.

"The Tale of the Dead Man’s Float"

When it comes to the monsters created for the show, perhaps none creeped kids out more than what lay underneath the water of this pool. As the episode begins, Zeke (Kaj-Erik Erikson) and Clorice (Margot Finley) find this hidden pool that opened in the '50s but closed soon afterward. Nobody seems to know why except for an old night janitor (Michael Ayoub) with a personal tie to the place.

Clorice decides to re-open the pool for her swim team, but soon they begin to notice a foul smell emanating from the water. And the kids only barely notice someone or something trying to pull them underneath.

"The Tale of the Ghastly Grinner"

Ethan Wood (Amos Crawley) loves comic books but can’t seem to break into the business. While attending the opening of his town’s new comic store, he’s given the only issue of artist Sylvester Uncas’ (Danny Raboy) creepiest creation—the Ghastly Grinner (Neil Kroetsch). This Joker-like villain had a power that drove people insane with a nightmarish cackle.

As Ethan notices strange things happening at home, he opens the comic – and finds everything he’s been doing for the last day has been drawn inside. As he sees more and more answers, the grown-ups around him start laughing and dripping with blue ooze, and it quickly becomes apparent—the grinner has come to town.

"The Tale of the Dark Music"

Andy Carr (Graham Selkirk) has moved with his mom (Kathryn Graves) and his sister (Jennie Levesque) into a home inherited from a distant uncle. While unpacking, Andy goes into the basement and finds an old radio. Every time he plays it, something in the basement tries to lure him into the cellar. At first, Andy’s terrified, but he becomes increasingly hypnotized by this thing’s tricks.

Then, when a local bully (Leif Anderson) trashes his bike, he decides to get a little payback. But his revenge was more lethal than he intended. Still, he’s got a brand-new bike now, and there can be more on the way. Just the occasional helping of food will suffice.

